Teenagers are stealing strangers’ Nike zippers. Blame TikTok

Teenagers have found a new way to amuse themselves: Stealing people’s backpack zippers. Not just any zippers, specifically Nike Elite backpack zippers. Why? You’ll have to ask a teenage boy that one.

TikTokers are going viral on the platform for either showing their collection of removable zippers or mourning their now-zipperless backpacks. While it’s not clear exactly where the trend originated, TikToker @kyrieirvingishimm posted one of the earliest viral videos of the trend, showing off several Nike bag zippers that he allegedly stole, captioning the post, “I’m from NYC. Do not leave your Nike Elite lackin around me.”

The trend has since spread like wildfire (as bizarre trends usually do) with the help of social media, now racking up more than 26 million related posts on TikTok. Thousands of videos are up under such tags as #NikeElite and #zipper, with teens showing off their collections. What do participants do with these zippers? Attach them to their own backpacks or shoes to wear as a trophy and hope they don’t become a victim of their own game.

One video with 835,000 views, captioned “day four of snatching people’s Nike elite zippers,” shows a backpack with at least 15 zippers of all different colors hooked on. Last week, user @sammvovk put up a post showing a store display of the Nike Elite bags with every pocket opened to search for the coveted zippers. “Nah, y’all taking this trend way too seriously,” he wrote.