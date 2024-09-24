Caroline Ellison, star witness in FTX crypto fraud trial that put SBF away for 25 years, is sentenced to 2 years in prison

Caroline Ellison, a key witness in cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s multibillion-dollar fraud trial, was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday in U.S. federal court.

The 29-year-old apologized for any harm she did, saying, “I’m deeply ashamed with what I’ve done.”

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan called Ellison’s cooperation “very, very substantial” and praised her testimony, but said her prison sentence was necessary given the magnitude of the wrongdoing, which he called the “greatest financial fraud ever perpetrated in this country and probably anywhere else.”

Ellison is the former CEO of Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund that was connected to Bankman-Fried’s FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried, who is commonly referred to by his initials, SBF, was both Ellison’s boss and “off-and-on boyfriend.” In March, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.