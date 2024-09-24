Now anyone (with a subscription) can talk to ChatGPT

OpenAI announced on Tuesday it will begin gradually rolling out its Advanced Voice Mode to anybody with a ChatGPT Plus or Teams subscription.

Advanced Voice Mode lets you speak your prompts to ChatGPT and get responses in a natural-sounding voice. The bot also lets you interrupt it and, OpenAI says, can sense and respond to your emotions.

Within the ChatGPT app, the voice mode is enabled by tapping an audio button next to the message input window. A pop-up message will show up next to that audio button when Plus and Teams users first get access to Advanced Voice Mode. The spoken answers generated by the voice mode are also presented as text.

OpenAI says it’s also adding five new voices to go with the four voices that were available in the alpha version of the voice mode. Recent reports suggest OpenAI is now seeking $6.5 billion in additional venture capital at a valuation of $150 billion (it was valued at around $86 billion back in February), along with $5 billion in debt financing. The company has already raised an estimated $13.5 billion.