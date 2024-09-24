Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

OpenAI says it’s also added five new voices to the talking chatbot.

Now anyone (with a subscription) can talk to ChatGPT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman [Images: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images, alexdndz/Adobe Stock]

BY Mark Sullivan

OpenAI announced on Tuesday it will begin gradually rolling out its Advanced Voice Mode to anybody with a ChatGPT Plus or Teams subscription.

Advanced Voice Mode lets you speak your prompts to ChatGPT and get responses in a natural-sounding voice. The bot also lets you interrupt it and, OpenAI says, can sense and respond to your emotions. 

Within the ChatGPT app, the voice mode is enabled by tapping an audio button next to the message input window. A pop-up message will show up next to that audio button when Plus and Teams users first get access to Advanced Voice Mode. The spoken answers generated by the voice mode are also presented as text. 

OpenAI says it’s also adding five new voices to go with the four voices that were available in the alpha version of the voice mode. Recent reports suggest OpenAI is now seeking $6.5 billion in additional venture capital at a valuation of $150 billion (it was valued at around $86 billion back in February), along with $5 billion in debt financing. The company has already raised an estimated $13.5 billion.

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Sullivan is a San Francisco-based senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on chronicling the advance of artificial intelligence and its effects on business and culture. He’s interviewed luminaries from the emerging space including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman, and OpenAI’s Brad Lightcap More

Explore Topics