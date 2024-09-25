The last Blockbuster’s new ad proves that icons never die

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

When the streaming wars began in the early 2010s, Blockbuster faced a drawn-out, painful death. First, Blockbuster corporate went bankrupt in 2010. Then, its CEO staunchly refused to adapt to the times. By early 2014, all Blockbuster corporate locations closed, leaving only the existing franchises in their wake. And in March 2019, just one Blockbuster location remained: A small but mighty store in Bend, Oregon. Now, five years later, the last Blockbuster on earth wants you to know that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

In a new ad created by advertising agency Atlantic New York and posted to the store’s YouTube channel, Blockbuster’s last location plays on the iconic branding of the beloved chain to land the ultimate nostalgic gut-punch. The spot, called “Signs of the Times,” features various shots of the once-ubiquitous Blockbuster signage—a half-torn movie ticket—which, in many locations across the U.S., has been repurposed for new businesses, like Jewell Liquors and Princess Beauty Supply. As the ad flicks through the recycled signs, a soundtrack with all the gravitas of the Succession theme underscores the loss. At the climax, Blockbuster’s blue and yellow sign and logo (both of which were used by the company since its inception in 1985) appear on-screen, directing viewers to the storefront on 211 NE Revere Avenue. “One way or another, we’ll still be here,” the ad proclaims. Leaning into an unmistakable logo According to Marco Pupo, cofounder and CCO of Atlantic New York, the idea for the ad sparked when his team read an article about new businesses keeping Blockbuster’s original sign.

“The unique shape of that sign is impossible to mistake for anything else—it’s inherently Blockbuster,” Pupo says. They decided to keep the original brand colors, fonts, and visual elements. “Even though it feels dated, that’s exactly the point. When you walk into the world’s last Blockbuster store, you’re transported back in time. Everything from the carpeting to the membership cards, even the checkout computer (a functioning PC from the ’90s!), remains unchanged.” That emphasis on permanence harkens back to another Blockbuster ad created by Atlantic New York in 2023, called “Until the Bitter End,” which sees the Bend location still up and running in a post-apocalyptic world. Both ads mimic Blockbuster’s heyday in the ‘80s and ‘90s with VHS-style filmography and retro sound design. The “Until the Bitter End” ad only aired in the store itself and on its social channels, but quickly gained wider traction nevertheless. “Interestingly, the ad gained so much attention that it was picked up by major TV networks, reaching an audience nine times larger than that of an average Super Bowl ad,” Pupo says.

[Photo: courtesy Atlantic New York] For Blockbuster, nostalgia never gets old “Signs of the Times” effectiveness as an ad also serves as an important lesson in branding that lasts. The spot works because of the visceral wrongness that anyone who grew up with Blockbuster will feel from seeing other logos superimposed over that familiar ticket shape—and the collective sigh of relief when Blockbuster appears at the end. Despite several small refreshes to its look, Blockbuster never strayed from its core logo and color scheme in all the years following its 1985 inception, meaning that it’s difficult, even now, to interrupt that visual association. “Blockbuster offers a unique canvas for design work,” Pupo says. “Despite almost disappearing, it remains a brand that is still so distinct and globally recognizable. It’s got this nostalgic, iconic look that contrasts sharply with the sleek, modern branding of today’s streaming platforms.” He adds that the ad was an opportunity “to preserve and celebrate that difference,” and, bringing in the ad slogan, show that “Blockbuster remains relevant and continues to be a ‘surviving force ’til the bitter end.'” According to a post from Central Oregon’s official blog, the Bend Blockbuster is able to stay open primarily because of local support (and some admittedly amazing merch). There’s even a whole documentary on the topic.