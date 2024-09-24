Why CxOs must balance building technical expertise with people development for long-term success

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

In the ever-evolving technological landscape, tech executives face immense pressure to cultivate and maintain cutting-edge technical expertise, and for good reason—companies cannot innovate or compete without top-tier tech talent. However, in the race to build the best tech teams, one crucial aspect is often overlooked: people development.

“While hiring skilled engineers, data scientists, and developers is essential, ensuring that these professionals continue to grow and evolve within the company is equally important,” says Ravi Tenneti, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Jorie AI. “Balancing immediate technical expertise with ongoing development can drive long-term success.” Here’s why focusing on nurturing your team is just as critical as bringing in the right skills from the start. SHORT TERM GAINS, LONG TERM CHALLENGES Imagine a CTO who has built a team of some of the brightest minds in the industry. The team is capable, technically proficient, and consistently delivers on projects. But over time, cracks begin to show. Team members start to feel stagnant, innovation slows, and retention becomes an issue as top talent begins to look elsewhere for growth opportunities. What went wrong?

“By focusing solely on assembling a team with top-tier technical skills, they have overlooked the importance of ongoing people development,” Tenneti explains. “While the team was initially strong, the lack of growth opportunities led to disengagement and turnover, ultimately undermining the long-term success of the organization.” BUILDING FOR GROWTH AND RETENTION When tech CxOs balance the pursuit of technical expertise with a commitment to talent development, they create a tech team that is not only skilled but also motivated and loyal. “Developing talent within the organization ensures that employees feel valued and see a clear path for their growth within the organization, leading to higher job satisfaction and retention,” Tenneti says. Consider the example of a CIO who implements a structured mentorship program alongside regular technical training. This approach doesn’t just focus on enhancing the team’s current skills—it also fosters a culture of continuous learning and professional development. “By providing opportunities for team members to grow, the CIO not only keeps the team engaged but also builds a pipeline of future leaders who are invested in the company’s success,” Tenneti explains. “This balanced approach ensures that the organization remains agile, innovative, and resilient in the face of change.”

INVESTING IN PEOPLE, NOT JUST PROJECTS While it might seem counterintuitive, Tenneti asserts that dedicating time and resources to people development can actually accelerate the success of your technical projects, even if in the immediate sense, it diverts time and energy away from those pursuits. “When team members feel supported in their professional growth, they’re more likely to take initiative, think creatively, and stay committed to the organization’s goals,” he says. Take, for example, a CDO who introduces a rotational program that allows engineers to work across different departments. “While this might slow down immediate project delivery, it broadens the engineers’ skill sets, improves cross-functional collaboration, and fosters a deeper understanding of the company’s technology stack,” Tenneti explains. This investment in talent development pays off in the long run, he notes, as team members bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to their work, driving the company forward. WHY THIS APPROACH WORKS Balancing technical expertise with talent development isn’t just about keeping employees happy—it’s a strategic advantage. Tenneti offers the following reasons why this approach is so successful:

1. Enhanced Innovation: A team that feels supported in its growth is more likely to innovate. “When employees are encouraged to learn and experiment, they bring new ideas and approaches that can lead to breakthroughs,” Tenneti says. 2. Stronger Retention: Investing in talent development shows employees that the company is committed to their long-term success. Tenneti explains that this leads to higher job satisfaction and reduces turnover, saving the company the costs and disruption associated with hiring and training new staff. 3. Future-Proofing: “As technology evolves, so too must the skills of your team,” Tenneti says. By focusing on continuous learning, tech CxOs ensure that their teams remain relevant and capable of tackling future challenges, keeping the company competitive.

4. Leadership Development: Talent development helps identify and nurture future leaders within the organization. “By investing in the growth of your team, you create a strong leadership pipeline that’s aligned with the company’s culture and goals,” he says. BALANCING EXPERTISE WITH DEVELOPMENT If you’re ready to strike the right balance between technical expertise and talent development within your tech team, Tenneti offers a few strategies to help you get started: 1. Create a Learning Culture: First and foremost, Tenneti encourages company leaders and managers to foster a culture that promotes continuous learning. “Provide access to online courses, workshops, and certifications that help your team stay on top of the latest technologies and methodologies,” he says.

2. Implement Mentorship Programs: “Pair less experienced team members with senior engineers or leaders who can provide guidance, share knowledge, and help them navigate their career paths within the company,” Tenneti offers. 3. Encourage Cross-Functional Collaboration: Tenneti emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for team members to work on projects outside their usual scope. “This not only broadens their skill sets but also improves understanding and cooperation across different parts of the organization,” he explains. 4. Set Clear Growth Paths: Leaders and managers must chart a transparent trajectory within the company, Tenneti says. “Develop clear career development paths for your team members. Regularly discuss their goals and progress, and provide them with the resources and opportunities needed to advance,” he advises.

5. Celebrate Growth: Tenneti also encourages leaders to praise and celebrate individual and team achievements in skill development. “Whether it’s mastering a new technology or completing a challenging project, celebrating these milestones reinforces the importance of continuous learning,” he says. CONCLUSION: THE STRATEGIC VALUE OF DEVELOPMENT For tech leaders looking to build a resilient, innovative, and engaged team, balancing technical expertise with a strong focus on talent development is not just “nice to do”—it’s essential for maintaining competitive advantage. “By investing in the growth of your tech team from the start, you not only ensure that your employees are equipped to handle the demands of their roles, but you also create a culture of continuous improvement that drives long-term success,” Tenneti says.