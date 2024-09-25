Building your brand is about so much more than your product

BY Henry Chandonnet2 minute read

Starting your brand is the easy part; then comes the legwork, maintaining relevancy, and looking for those breakthrough moments. In a flooded market and a fractured attention economy, it can be difficult to keep eyes on your business.

At the Fast Company Innovation Festival, three industry leaders gave their tips for gaining recognition. The consensus: Maintaining a successful brand is so much more than having a good product. You have to situate yourself in the cultural conversation; from there, people will start paying attention. Melissa Ben-Ishay, cofounder and CEO of Baked by Melissa, is most famous for her bite-size cupcakes. For a younger generation, though, Ben-Ishay is likely most known for her viral TikTok recipes. That internet visibility is by design. Melissa Ben-Ishay, cofounder and CEO of Baked by Melissa[Photo: Maja Saphir for Fast Company] “I think brands and social media are synonymous today,” Ben-Ishay said. “When I posted a salad that got 40 million views, I immediately saw an opportunity to continue to build an audience that comes to me for something, [to] create that genuine connection. Then you could do whatever you want. But nobody responds well to being sold to, not on social media, because it’s where they’re going to rest.”

Amanda E/J Morrison, cofounder and CEO of Julie Products, agrees with the value of social media for a breakthrough. She’s used platforms like TikTok, as well as college campus visits, to make her reproductive pharmaceutical company more approachable. Amanda E/J Morrison, cofounder and CEO of Julie Products [Photo: Maja Saphir for Fast Company] “You can never assume that anyone, just because they have a uterus, understands their body,” Morrison says. “How do I make that conversation culturally relevant? How do I make that conversation sometimes funny? We use a lot of dark humor and a lot of comedy writers. How do I make it so that I can get an 18-year-old’s attention when they are glued to their phone? I really need them to pay attention to this.” Morrison points to some of the brands she’s collaborated with: Alfred Coffee, OGBFF, and the Clermont Twins. For some, these names are unrecognizable; for the young audience that Julie Products is trying to reach, these are vital entry points.