Coca-Cola’s play for Gen Z failed—but an exciting new flavor is coming in 2025

In the latest battle for consumers in the soft drink wars, Coca-Cola said it will phase out its newest flavor, Coca-Cola Spiced, after just six months. But it’s also promising to release an exciting new flavor next year.

“We’re always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products,” a Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed to Fast Company. “As part of this strategy, we’re planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025.”

The spiced drink, a mix of classic Coke, with raspberry and spiced flavors, was a bid for younger consumers at a time when people, especially Gen Z, are drinking less soda, opting instead for energy drinks or healthier alternatives like seltzer and flavored water.