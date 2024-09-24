What’s happening with MoneyGram? Customers left in the lurch as financial service deals with urgent cyber incident

MoneyGram appears to be in a jam.
MoneyGram International—a Dallas-based financial services company, perhaps best known for its payment and money-sending services—has been down for days, apparently due to a cybersecurity problem.
So far, that’s all that customers, and anyone else, seems to know.
“MoneyGram recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of our systems. Upon detection, we immediately launched an investigation and took protective steps to address it, including proactively taking systems offline which impacted network connectivity,” reads a statement that was published to social media channels, including X and Facebook. “We are working with leading external cybersecurity experts and coordinating with law enforcement. We recognize the importance and urgency of this matter to our customers and partners. We are working diligently to bring our systems back online and resume normal business operations.”
Fast Company has reached out to MoneyGram for more details and an update, but we have yet to receive a response. We’ll update this post if we hear more.
As of Tuesday morning, MoneyGram’s main website remains down. Notices of issues with MoneyGram services first started hitting social media over the weekend, and user-reported outages on Downdetector are still in the hundreds as of Tuesday morning. That’s left the service’s tens of millions of users in limbo, with many needing to access funds—and making their unhappiness known across various social media platforms.
As it stands, there isn’t a whole lot of information out there. MoneyGram hasn’t identified the nature of the cybersecurity issue or told users or customers whether their data is at risk. The fact it’s working with law enforcement indicates a possible cyberattack or the work of a bad actor.