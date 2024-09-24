What’s happening with MoneyGram? Customers left in the lurch as financial service deals with urgent cyber incident

MoneyGram International—a Dallas-based financial services company, perhaps best known for its payment and money-sending services—has been down for days, apparently due to a cybersecurity problem.

So far, that’s all that customers, and anyone else, seems to know.

“MoneyGram recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of our systems. Upon detection, we immediately launched an investigation and took protective steps to address it, including proactively taking systems offline which impacted network connectivity,” reads a statement that was published to social media channels, including X and Facebook. “We are working with leading external cybersecurity experts and coordinating with law enforcement. We recognize the importance and urgency of this matter to our customers and partners. We are working diligently to bring our systems back online and resume normal business operations.”