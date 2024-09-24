How Sherri Shepherd fought her way to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As a popular talk show host, Sherri Shepherd’s job is to get celebrities to share their personal stories. But the most fascinating tale might be her own.

The host of Sherri, which kicked off its new season on Monday, has come a long way from her hardscrabble early days of getting evicted from her apartment as she tried to make it in show business.

She did just that, starring in shows like “30 Rock” and co-hosting “The View”. The final evidence that she hit it big: An upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For Reuters “Life Lessons” series, we talked to Shepherd about what she learned along the way. The following interview is edited and condensed.