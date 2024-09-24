This Minnesota plant is getting a $123 million boost from the U.S. government to make more chips

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had finalized a $123 million grant for Polar Semiconductor to expand its plant in Minnesota, which would allow the company to nearly double its U.S. production capacity of power and sensor chips.

The award, part of the Biden administration’s $52.7 billion semiconductor manufacturing and research subsidy program, is the first in the program to be finalized by the department. Commerce will distribute funds based on Polar’s completion of project milestones.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the award would help “create a new U.S.-owned foundry for sensor and power semiconductors” and boost Polar production from roughly 20,000 wafers per month to 40,000 serving aerospace, automotive, and defense needs.

The state of Minnesota is contributing $75 million to the $525 million expansion at Polar.