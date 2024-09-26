Seeing the unseen: efficient data usage in the age of AI

BY Salim Syed for Capital One Software6 minute read

Today’s businesses rely heavily on vast volumes of data to fuel innovation like AI—or to simply make data-backed decisions. However, efficiently managing large volumes of data is no simple feat nor one team’s responsibility. It requires coordinated efforts across multiple teams, including tech, finance, and business teams, and only by working together can these teams ensure that data usage is optimized for cost performance at scale.



Managing data efficiently presents a significant challenge: a balancing act between the rising costs associated with data management and the need to optimize for performance without over- or under-delivering. Companies often fall into exorbitant spending patterns thinking, ‘that’s just how things are.’ It’s a very real and pressing challenge, and to meet it requires sharp leadership, technical know-how, and a persistent, emboldened cultural transformation.

As a “Band-Aid” measure, many companies slam the breaks on innovation. They channel usage through lengthy and centralized procurement processes, slowing down deployment requests through overly stringent allocation reviews. At a quick glance, this approach may seem like good governance. But it always becomes a bottleneck and makes it nearly impossible to scale. When data is this important, everyone must be a good data steward, and with the right solution in place, everyone can play a role in ensuring that data usage is efficient. This solution is made up of three elements—visibility, alerts, and actionable insights—all which must be tailored to the organization’s maturity level and can be implemented via an organizational center of excellence and tooling. DRIVING CHANGE WITH A DATA USAGE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE Centers of excellence—dedicated teams that develop and disseminate best practices—play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of efficient data usage. They provide essential oversight to ensure that data is used efficiently and remains well-governed as the volume grows and use cases expand. This helps to carefully balance costs and maintain high data quality. A center of excellence can also guide teams in using tooling to implement these efforts at scale, ensuring that every team contributes to optimizing data usage and governing costs effectively. The tooling itself, which must provide visibility, alerts, and actionable insights (with links to relevant documentation), mirrors a lot of this practice.

A CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT There are plenty of ways to improve visibility of data usage: there are tools that monitor compute or query performance, idle time, inefficient workload patterns, concurrency challenges, and more—the list goes on. But simply having such a tool does not mean the job is done. The other crucial component of visibility is making sure that the right people see the right information at the right time. Data Team A probably doesn’t need to see Data Team B’s inefficiencies. We’re not looking to broadcast everything to everyone. That said, it is important to be able to present technical inefficiencies to non-technical business audiences, not just engineers. Many data platform users are business analysts trying to solve business (not data) problems. Empower them through tailored visibility. NO TIME TO WASTE Another part of the solution for efficient data usage is real-time or near-real-time notifications that inform users and teams about inefficiencies as soon as they arise. This proactive approach—which can be implemented through tooling—can help companies address issues immediately, rather than discovering them only after receiving a monthly bill, which could be too late to mitigate costs effectively. For example, an alert could notify a team when a particular compute resource is underutilized or when an unexpected spike in data processing costs occurs because of an errant query. By providing timely insights, alerts enable teams to take corrective action quickly, ensuring that data platforms remain optimized and cost-effective.

TAKING ACTION In this context, “actionable insights” refers to clear, immediate guidance on how to address identified inefficiencies. These insights go beyond simply highlighting problems; they offer specific, easy-to-follow recommendations that any team member, regardless of technical expertise, can implement. For instance, a tool can help identify an underutilized compute resource and present a recommendation that would suggest scaling down the compute or reallocating the resources to optimize costs. Another example could be identifying a query that is running inefficiently and providing a step-by-step guide on how to rewrite it for better performance. The most impactful tooling here will enable easy remediation—with the proper approval workflow built in. This ensures that inefficiencies are not just observed, but are promptly corrected, contributing to ongoing cost management and operational efficiency. Just as there are plenty of tools to provide visibility, there are endless ways to remediate. Most are sensible, straightforward, and can be readily implemented. However, not all inefficiencies can be remediated with tooling. For example, an inefficient data model or load pattern needs to be re-written by the user. These things cannot be changed on the fly—and that is where a center of excellence is crucial. With both tooling and centers of excellence implemented, you can always identify, track and remediate. But even if they’ve got tooling in place and a center of excellence working to empower everyone to optimize, organizations must also actively foster a culture where data usage efficiency is understood and valued. And that culture needs to be driven from the top down. One of the most effective (and often overlooked) ways to encourage adoption of this mindset is by incentivizing the behaviors you want people to display by recognizing and rewarding those who do it. Encourage team members to report on all the savings they’ve made and all the improvements they’ve carried out. Celebrate success and let it be shown.

You must also actively look for and remove barriers to enacting these changes. People will be skeptical or reluctant to move on recommendations if they see too many obstacles. Often these barriers will be leadership itself, needing approvals or resource investments, which is why there must be strong enough incentive at the business level to crystallize these best practices as a company-wide mission. INNOVATING FROM WITHIN As one of the first major enterprises to fully embrace the public cloud, Capital One Software encountered challenges related to managing vast amounts of data while keeping costs in check. The shift to cloud-first operations presented us with seemingly limitless compute and storage resources but also the critical need to optimize and govern these resources effectively. We developed Capital One Slingshot —a data management solution that we custom built to help us optimize our costs, reduce waste and inefficiencies, and accelerate time-to-value of Snowflake, all while adhering to governance requirements. In 2022, we made Slingshot available to the broader market to help other companies who may be facing similar efficiency and cost performance challenges when managing data in the cloud. By providing visibility into cost drivers and mapping these to specific lines of business, Slingshot offers real-time alerts and actionable insights that enable quick, smart responses to sudden cost spikes. What sets Slingshot apart is its ability to democratize the ability to manage inefficiencies and optimize for cost performance across an entire organization—not just for a central IT team, but for all data users. Using a tool like Slingshot can help foster a culture of accountability and continuous improvement, ensuring that every team member can contribute to optimizing data usage, driving down costs, and supporting strategic innovation—especially as we navigate the complexity of data in the era of AI.