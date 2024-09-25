Fast company logo
Experts weigh in on how the company’s new policy—which requires employees to work from the office five days per week—will impact its culture and retention.

Multiple employees discussing work

BY Henry Chandonnet8 minute read

Last week, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced a sweeping change in company policy: Come January 2, 2025, almost all employees will be expected to work in an Amazon office in person, five days a week

The policy change, which Jassy says is intended to “strengthen our culture and teams,” has led to a well-documented uproar among Amazon employees.

The e-commerce giant has steadily shifted its remote-work policy over the past several years. During the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon (like many companies) operated virtually. Then, Amazon empowered managers to dictate where their reports were allowed to work from. More recently, Amazon mandated that its employees work three days per week in person

Now many Amazon employees who find the five-day return-to-office (RTO) policy to be draconian are speaking out. One wrote over Slack that the policy is “more strict and out of its mind than many teams operated under pre-covid.”

