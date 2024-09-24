California’s controversial AI bill’s fate will be decided this week

One of the most consequential AI bills the world has seen sitting on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and its fate could be decided with either a signature or a veto stamp any day now. Newsom has until September 30 to decide.

The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, requires developers of very large AI models to implement safety measures and reporting protocols, as well as submit to third-party compliance audits, starting in 2026. The bill’s overall intent is to prevent the creation and distribution of powerful AI systems that could cause catastrophic harm. In one oft-cited example, such a system might create or enable the creation of a bioweapon.

The bill’s opponents in the tech industry complain that the safety requirements put an undue burden on model developers and would shift the focus from improving AI to worrying about safety compliance. Open source model developers in particular feel threatened by the bill, as it would compel them to ensure that others cannot modify their models to do harm in the future.

The governor’s office has been quiet on the bill for months as SB 1047 made its way through the California legislature. When Fast Company asked the office last month about the nature of Newsom’s dialogs with tech lobbyists on the matter, the office declined to comment. The tech industry has some powerful lobbyists, at least one with personal ties to Newsom, working to kill the bill.