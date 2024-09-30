Why the workplace of the future will look and feel more like a hotel

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Around the time of the 2008 financial crisis, real estate executive Ryan Simonetti had an epiphany: More and more companies—Equinox, W Hotels, SoulCycle, Trader Joe’s—were leaning into experiential hospitality and, consequently, reaping financial rewards. As he puts it, nobody was bringing lifestyle experiences to corporate meetings or the workplace. So, he came up with an idea: “What if you ran an office building like a hotel? If you offered premium hospitality, world-class amenities, beautifully designed spaces, and chef-driven food, could you create a better experience for building tenants and organizations hosting events?”

In 2009, Simonetti decided to test the theory. The result was Convene, a global hospitality company that designs and operates a growing portfolio of premium meeting, event, and flexible office locations in the U.S. and U.K. Here, Convene’s cofounder discusses why infusing hospitality into the workplace is key to business strategy, employee engagement, and creating meaningful moments. Why is design such an important element to Convene locations?

At Convene, we believe space is the body language of an organization. From the start, we adopted a methodology called human-centered design which was brought to the company by Joyce Bromberg—a Convene cofounder and former chief innovation officer at Steelcase. Based on extensive research and client feedback, we put a lot of care into creating beautiful spaces with great lighting, custom furniture, and creative elements tailored to each location, but we also want our spaces to be efficient and make people perform their best. To this day, we still spend time observing how our clients and team members utilize our spaces to identify opportunities to keep improving the overall experience. How does hospitality change the workplace, meeting, or conference experience?

There is a difference between service and hospitality. Hospitality is the emotional delivery of a service experience and what differentiates Convene from our competition. We excel at creating best-in-class experiences for our clients because we hire amazing people—often from the hospitality industry—who care deeply about providing warm and genuine hospitality. The feedback we get from guests is they feel they have entered an inviting environment with great energy where they feel truly taken care of.

Our culinary program is another example of changing how corporate events are delivered. We saw there was a certain elegance and thoughtfulness missing from business-focused meetings and events, particularly as to what people were being offered to eat and how, especially if they were networking and couldn’t sit down. We design menus with dishes that are delicious but also energizing—you won’t feel weighed down—and that consider the context, offering food that can be enjoyed comfortably—and not messily—in a business setting. Since you started Convene, what are some of the biggest workplace trends you’ve seen emerge?

We call it half the space, twice the experience. Before, and certainly after the pandemic, corporations are seizing the opportunity to downsize their office footprint. Because they need less real estate but still want to offer a professional, sophisticated atmosphere, they’re looking to have access to premium meeting spaces and hospitality amenities for their teams to utilize on demand. We’re also now in an experience economy. Today there is a willingness to pay for quality and for experiences—and the workday or work events are no different. Employees are willing to leave their homes, but it must be worth it. We’ve found that the most optimal spaces for workers deliver amenity-rich environments in a great atmosphere. This is especially important because going to the office today is, more than ever, about connection, collaboration, and culture. Do you have advice for companies who are considering changing their workplace strategy or real estate footprint but might not know where to start?

First, start thinking about your workplace strategy as an extension of your business, talent, and culture strategy—it’s all connected. When you start there, you’ll realize how important the workplace and your organization’s in-person meetings and events are in driving your culture, especially in this new hybrid world.