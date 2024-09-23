TikTok expands its subscription feature for creators

TikTok is starting to roll out its expanded subscription monetization offering to eligible creators, the social media company announced Monday.

TikTok’s monetization feature, previously called LIVE Subscription, was available only to creators who streamed on the platform. The company announced plans in March to rename it “Subscription” and expand to non-LIVE creators. Monday’s announcement marks the official rollout.

Now, in certain markets including the U.S., it’s available to any creator who is 18 years or older, has at least 10,000 followers, at least 100,000 video views in the past calendar year, and has an account in good standing.

Creators who meet those marks can now provide paying subscribers with exclusive content and other benefits.