Website for free COVID tests crashes as FDA appears to show September’s availability date

Update Tuesday:

The website link for free COVID tests was up and running as of Wednesday, with the link directing visitors to a USPS web page noting that tests will be available in “late September.” An exact date still hasn’t been announced. Original story: As cases of a new COVID-19 variant rise across the United States, the federal government has announced the return of free at-home test kits.

High demand for these tests, however, appears to have already caused the COVIDTests.gov website to crash or become unavailable for some users, hinting that households are eager to place orders ahead of the expected September 2024 launch of the program. The program, overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is intended to enable each household to order up to four free tests. The exact availability date for the tests had not officially been announced as of Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for HHS had no immediate information about when the website would be fully functional. Earlier on Monday, a page on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) site indicated that the tests would be available as of Monday, September 23. However, the page now just says “coming soon” and “late September.” The over-the-counter kits are designed to detect current COVID-19 variants and can be used through the end of the year. Test kits were planned to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service directly to homes, with many anticipated to arrive before the busy holiday travel season.