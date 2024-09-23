Lactaid dairy-free milk recalled in 27 states from Florida to New York over serious allergy risk

BY Jennifer Mattson1 minute read

Got milk? Not so fast.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for Lactaid milk, warning it may contain trace amounts of almond not listed on the label. The FDA warned that people who are allergic to almonds, or have severe almond sensitivities, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if contaminated milk is consumed. No illnesses have been reported to date. Lactaid, a brand of lactose-free milk, is made from dairy by adding the lactase enzyme, which breaks down lactose, making it easier to digest.

An estimated 30 to 60 million Americans are lactose intolerant, including 80% of African Americans and Native Americans, and more than 90% of Asian Americans. The recall applies to a limited number of 96-oz. plastic containers of refrigerated Lactaid milk from HP Hood. The recalled products include whole milk, 1% milk, 2% milk, fat-free milk, and calcium-enriched milk, with expiration dates in November and December 2024. The affected containers of milk were shipped in the first half of September to retailers and wholesalers in 27 states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas City, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.