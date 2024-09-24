How Gen Z ‘corporate girlies’ took over TikTok

Louise arrives at the office at 8:00 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., she responds to emails and preps for meetings, before working on a powerpoint deck for a client. Making a coffee at 11:00 a.m., her afternoon is then filled with meetings. After work she heads to a networking event at 6:00 p.m. How do I know all this? I’ve just watched her corporate ‘ day in the life ’ video—along with 3.1 million other people.

Another video titled “a week in the life Big 4 accountant” shows clips of her freshly manicured hand clutching a laptop, walking into a city high-rise in a smart tailored suit and stiletto heels. The video also has racked up over 80,000 views. On TikTok, corporate girlies are documenting their 9-to-5s, from work-appropriate “outfit-of-the-day” to “what’s in my work bag” videos. And people are watching.

Being a “corporate girlie” is all about romanticizing the grind. It’s career porn that feels like soft luxury: waking up early, hitting the gym, grabbing a coffee or green juice en route to the office, and documenting the perfect desk setup or cinematic views from the office. Post-work, there’s a meal-prepped dinner, a few chapters of a book by the soft glow of a candle, and an early bed-time, ready to do it all again tomorrow.

Far from the “quiet quitters” stereotype, these corporate girlies (and guys) are all-in on office life and the stability of a steady paycheck. If their TikToks are to be believed, a corporate job is seemingly the ultimate life-hack—complete with city views and free coffee. Weekends off, after-work drinks, and getting to wear cute outfits are just some of the perks listed in one TikTok video. “Being a corporate girly is where it’s at.”