Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Far from the “quiet quitters” of last year, these young employees are all-in on office life and the stability of a steady paycheck.

How Gen Z ‘corporate girlies’ took over TikTok

[Photo: Atstock Productions/Adobe Stock]

BY Eve Upton-Clark1 minute read

Louise arrives at the office at 8:00 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., she responds to emails and preps for meetings, before working on a powerpoint deck for a client. Making a coffee at 11:00 a.m., her afternoon is then filled with meetings. After work she heads to a networking event at 6:00 p.m. How do I know all this? I’ve just watched her corporate ‘day in the life’ video—along with 3.1 million other people.

@louscorporatelife

A day in the life at KPMG #dayinmylife #corporatefinance #corporatetiktok #big4 #corporatelife

♬ Collide (sped up) – Justine Skye

Another video titled “a week in the life Big 4 accountant” shows clips of her freshly manicured hand clutching a laptop, walking into a city high-rise in a smart tailored suit and stiletto heels. The video also has racked up over 80,000 views. On TikTok, corporate girlies are documenting their 9-to-5s, from work-appropriate “outfit-of-the-day” to “what’s in my work bag” videos. And people are watching. 

@louscorporatelife

Being a “corporate girlie” is all about romanticizing the grind. It’s career porn that feels like soft luxury: waking up early, hitting the gym, grabbing a coffee or green juice en route to the office, and documenting the perfect desk setup or cinematic views from the office. Post-work, there’s a meal-prepped dinner, a few chapters of a book by the soft glow of a candle, and an early bed-time, ready to do it all again tomorrow. 

Far from the “quiet quitters” stereotype, these corporate girlies (and guys) are all-in on office life and the stability of a steady paycheck. If their TikToks are to be believed, a corporate job is seemingly the ultimate life-hack—complete with city views and free coffee. Weekends off, after-work drinks, and getting to wear cute outfits are just some of the perks listed in one TikTok video. “Being a corporate girly is where it’s at.” 

advertisement
@hattietok_

its elite really #corporate #corporategirly #corporategirl #corporatesydney #corporatelife #9to5 #ninetofive #work #worktok #corporatetok

♬ Perfect (Exceeder) – Mason & Princess Superstar

Gen Z are buying into it, sticking with companies 18% longer than millennials did in their first seven years on the job, aligning more with Gen X and boomers in their loyalty to one place. And after a long day at the office, what’s the ultimate way to relax? Watching someone else’s carefully curated, timestamped work day.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eve Upton-Clark is a writer at Fast Company who focuses on internet culture and trends, covering everything from politics to pop culture.. She has been a freelance features writer since 2020 and is a regular contributor to Business Insider, Telegraph, Dazed, and more More

Explore Topics