The pro-Trump song ‘Fighter’ is now No. 1 on iTunes

A black-and-white shot of Donald Trump, eyes locked on the camera as piano chords begin to play. Just then, a husky voice comes in: “i’ve been down / counted out,” it croons while footage shows Trump moving through a sea of supporters. “Smiling through the taste of blood in my own mouth,” the voice continues, followed by shots of thunder and lightning. The three-minute video ends with the infamous scene of the assassination attempt on Trump in July and includes a clip of the Republican presidential nominee raising his fist in defiance and calling out “Fight” to the crowd.

This is the music video for the song “Fighter,” released last week by singer-songwriter Jon Kahn, formerly of the band The Color Green. He cowrote the song with Nashville songwriter Chris Wallin, who has penned hits for country stars including Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Toby Keith. Discussing his inspiration for the song, Kahn told conservative news outlet Breitbart: “I’ve always wondered how Trump gets out of bed every day given everything that’s been thrown at him and his family: two impeachments, deplatforming from social media, the entire Democrat media complex fighting in concert to destroy him, unprecedented law fare, and now two assassination attempts.” On Thursday, the song started gaining momentum, reaching No. 1 on iTunes’s top downloads chart, which ranks songs based on their sales from the iTunes store. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld hyped it up, telling viewers, “Listen to it. Make it stay No. 1.” By Friday, Trump himself posted the music video on Truth Social. He wrote: “This is now the Number One song, across all charts, about me. Such an unexpected honor!”

