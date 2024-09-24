Here’s the science behind mixed emotions

Countless parents across the country recently dropped their kids off at college for the first time. This transition can stir a whirlwind of feelings: the heartache of parting, sadness over a permanently changed family dynamic, the uncertainty of what lies ahead—but also the pride of seeing your child move toward independence. Some might describe the goodbye as bittersweet, or say that they’re feeling mixed emotions.

In that scenario, what would you do if I asked you to rate how you felt on a scale from 1 to 9, with 1 being the most negative and 9 the most positive? This question seems silly given the circumstances—how should you rate this blend of bad and good? Yet this scale is what psychology researchers often use to survey feelings in scientific studies, treating emotions as either positive or negative, but never both.

I’m a neuroscientist who studies how mixed emotions are represented in the brain. Do people ever truly feel both positive and negative at the same time? Or do we just switch quickly back and forth?

What emotions do for you

Scientists sometimes define emotions as states of the brain and body that motivate you toward or away from things. People typically experience them as either positive or negative.