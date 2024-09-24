Acid rain to lead: How countries have fought climate change threats

BY The Conversation5 minute read

Climate change can seem like an insurmountable challenge. However, if you look closely at its causes, you’ll realize that history is filled with similar health and environmental threats that humanity has overcome.

The main cause of climate change—carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels—is really just another pollutant. And countries know how to reduce harmful pollutants. They did it with the pesticide DDT, lead paint, and the power plant emissions that were causing acid rain, among many others. In each of those cases, growing public outcry eventually led to policy changes, despite pushback from industry. Once pressured by laws and regulations, industries ramped up production of safer solutions. I am an earth and environmental scientist, and my latest book, Reclaiming Our Planet, explores history’s lessons in overcoming seemingly insurmountable hazards. Here are a few examples:

Stopping acid rain: An international problem Acid rain is primarily caused when sulfur dioxide, released into the air by the burning of coal, high-sulfur oil, and smelting and refining of metals, interacts with rain or fog. The acidic rain that falls can destroy forests, kill lake ecosystems, and dissolve statues and corrode infrastructure. Acid rain damage across Europe and North America in the 20th century also showed the world how air pollution, which doesn’t stop at borders, can become an international crisis requiring international solutions. The problem of acid rain began well over a century ago, but sulfur dioxide levels grew quickly after World War II. A thermal inversion in London in 1952 created such a concentration of sulfur dioxide and other air pollutants that it killed thousands of people. As damage to forests and lakes worsened across Europe, countries signed international agreements starting in the 1980s to cut their sulfur dioxide emissions.

