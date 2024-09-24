10 habits for more mindful smartphone use

What is the first thing you do in the morning after you awaken? Many people immediately check their phones for notifications of messages, alerts, and social media updates by their social ties.

Some 97% of U.S. adults report owning a cellphone, with 90% reporting that they own a smartphone.

While some researchers and media outlets portray phone use as detrimental, the reality is that the effects of technology use, including phones, vary depending on multiple factors. These include the amount, type, timing, and purpose of that use. What is best for one group may not be best for another when thinking about technology use.

As a researcher who studies technology use and quality of life, I can offer some advice to hopefully help you thrive in a phone-saturated world. Some people may struggle with how to effectively use smartphones in their daily lives. And many people use their phones more than they think they do or more than they would like at times.