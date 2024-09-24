The first U.S. commercial satellite launched 25 years ago—and totally changed the world

A quarter century ago today, the first U.S. commercial Earth observation satellite, Ikonos, was launched into space. The satellite was developed by the Lockheed Corp., and operated by a company called Space Imaging—which has since rebranded to DigitalGlobe.

Ikonos was touted as a trailblazer: It could take high-resolution images down to a meter’s detail, which previously had been possible only with advanced military satellite imagery. The satellite operated until March 2015, taking nearly 600,000 images in its life span.

But beyond laying claim to being the first, and besides the hundreds of thousands of photographs, Ikonos served another role: It kick-started a celestial revolution. In the 1990s, just 31% of satellites in space were commercially owned. Today, 88% are. Anyone can buy a satellite image of a location with resolution showing detail down to 50 centimeters for less than $20 from the internet. Which means that as well as providing people with an opportunity for a cool, bird’s eye-view photograph to hang in their home, or providing investigators with the ability to track troop movements by Russia in Ukraine or the damage wrought by dictators in Syria, it can also liberalize access to data to help us understand our planet.

“Satellite imagery and Earth observation once belonged to the realm of a select few experts,” says Stuart Rowland, founder and CEO of Revalue, a climate-tech startup that relies on satellite data. “Today, they are accessible to even the earliest-stage, mission-driven startups—transforming how we understand our planet and the impact we have on nature. This technology underpins our AI approaches that detect and predict deforestation and accurately measure the regeneration of forests.”