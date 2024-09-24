Why I hop between iPhone and Android

This story first appeared in Jared’s Advisorator newsletter. Sign up to get advice like this every Tuesday.

Now, Dwight tells me he’s abandoned the idea. Although Google recently announced new Pixels, he’s already realized that Apple’s lock-in measures would be insurmountable.

Last November, Dwight said he was considering a year-long experiment with using an Android phone instead of an iPhone . Being entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, he wanted to experience the cost of switching the hard way, and he planned to start with whatever Pixel phone Google launched in the fall of 2024.

While I’m bummed we won’t get to read about Dwight’s experience, I’m happy to share my own. My everyday phone is a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, but I used an iPhone 13 Pro Max before that and have toggled between iPhone and Android plenty of times over the years. With new iPhones arriving soon, it won’t be long before I’m back in Apple’s world again.

I switch not just for research purposes, but because I have a pathological aversion to being locked into any one computing platform. I enjoy being able to choose the hardware that suits me best—for instance, foldable phones, which Apple still won’t make—and appreciate knowing that if a company treats me poorly, I can take my business elsewhere.

Hopping between iPhone to Android does require flexibility, foresight, and even a bit of sacrifice, but the upside can be significant. Even if you have no intention of switching, it’s at least worth thinking about how you might.