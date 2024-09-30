Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Tax the Rich’ tote shows why campaigns are using repetitive, stacked typography

To promote Senator Elizabeth Warren’s call to raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy, her campaign sells “Tax the Rich” merch that repeats the phrase in stacked text across totes, T-shirts, and posters. It’s styled liked a plastic “Thank You” bag, with just one line of text filled in. The rest of the text is outlined. At the bottom it says “Have a nice day!”

In a tutorial for how to make stacked, wavy text, Kettl, a German design software provider, said earlier this year that the style is “making a big comeback” thanks in part to its retro-vintage look. A ban made single-use plastic bags history in New York state, which could say something about a newfound nostalgia for repeating “Thank You”-inspired graphics. Warren’s “Tax the Rich” line was first released in 2022, but its style has since appeared in other campaigns too.

[Image: courtesy of the author]

The words “Madam President” repeated six times and arranged to wave like a flag appear on a $32 hat, $32 tee, and $6 two-pack of stickers that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is selling. There’s a $32 “Pro Choice Voter” tee being sold by Ruben Gallego, the Democratic congressman from Arizona running for U.S. Senate. And Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, makes a Brady Bunch reference with her $55 “Marsha, Marsha, Marsha” crewneck, $25 tee, and $20 pizza cutter.

[Image: courtesy of the author]

Repetitive, stacked type appears in ads as well. At a rally last month in Michigan, former President Donald Trump said if elected, his administration would mandate insurance companies pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment. To emphasize the point, in a new campaign ad, the phrase “All Costs Covered for IVF” is stacked 17 times.