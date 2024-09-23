BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

The ad makes the case for voting for Harris using language you might hear from a right-wing podcast host. “Hey, white dudes,” the narrator opens over an electronic beat. “I think we’re all pretty sick of hearing how much we suck.” White men get a bad rap, the narrator continues, which he blames on guys like Trump and his “MAGA buddies,” who are “shouting nonsense in their stupid red hats and acting like they speak for us when they don’t.” The ad is part of a $10 million buy in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and while it might seem heavy-handed and full of gender tropes—like the political version of an unnecessarily gendered product of, say, Dude Wipes—it does show how important male voters will be in deciding the election. Winning over men A strong showing with male voters was key to President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. Black men voted for Biden by a 75-point margin, and Biden cut Trump’s margin among white men down to 17 points from the 30-point margin Trump won by in 2016, Pew Research Center data shows.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters