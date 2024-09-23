Is Christmas coming early this year? It is at Walmart.
If it seems like the holiday shopping season is getting earlier and earlier, you’re not imagining it. Walmart announced it will be launching its holiday deals starting Tuesday, October 8, “weeks earlier than previous years.” Expect six days of savings on electronics, home, fashion, and toys, running through October 13.
The deals coincide with Amazon’s October Prime Days and Target’s October Circle Week and could be a bid by retailers to win over consumers, who are predicted to spend less this holiday season. Both Bain & Company and Deloitte are predicting slower holiday retail sales growth, by up to about 3% this year.
Also new this year: The mega retailer is using new AI technology, which it says will expand its delivery scope to reach an additional 12 million households.
“We use smart algorithms to create a unique delivery area for each store (as opposed to mileage-based delivery areas) based on a variety of factors, such as slot availability, drive time, store capacity and more,” a Walmart spokesperson told Fast Company when asked for clarification around the new AI tech.
Everything we know about the best early deals
Mark your calendar: If you want a jump start on these early deals, Walmart is offering Walmart+ members early access at 12 a.m. ET on October 8, online at Walmart.com and on its app. That gives you a 12-hour head start over everyone else.
For the general public, Walmart’s holiday deals kick off online October 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Walmart.com and the app, or when stores open on October 9. Discounts are automatically applied at checkout, so no code is necessary.
Deals on electronics from Apple, Samsung, and PlayStation include tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, and 98” televisions.
Some of top deals are:
- MSI Thin 15.6″ i5 3050 16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop – $599, was $699 ($100 savings)
- Restored Apple MacBook Air Bundle – $226.00, was $279.00 ($53 savings)
- GTRACING Gaming Chair Office Chair PU Leather with Footrest & Adjustable Headrest for Adults and Kids, Black – $99.99, was $249.99 ($150 savings)
- 24V 2 Seater Ride on Cars, Licensed Ford Bronco Raptor Powered Ride on Toy Truck with Remote Control – $329.99, was $499.99 ($170 savings)
- 98” onn. Roku TV – $1498
Discounts also include top trending toys from Disney, Hot Wheels, and Barbie. This year, 25 of the 66 top toys are under $25, including toys from LEGO and Nerf.
- LEGO Creator 3-1 Peacock, Dragon, Butterfly ($19.97)
- Creativity for Kids Grow N Glow Terrarium ($12.97)
- Barbie World Collection (Starting at $9.97)
- Pickleball Blast Game ($12.71)
- Barbie Mini BarbieLand Collection (Starting at $2.88)
Walmart is also continuing its tradition of discounted holiday meals from mid-October through December 25.
This story has been updated with a response from Walmart.