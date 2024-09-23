If it seems like the holiday shopping season is getting earlier and earlier, you’re not imagining it. Walmart announced it will be launching its holiday deals starting Tuesday, October 8, “weeks earlier than previous years.” Expect six days of savings on electronics, home, fashion, and toys, running through October 13.

The deals coincide with Amazon’s October Prime Days and Target’s October Circle Week and could be a bid by retailers to win over consumers, who are predicted to spend less this holiday season. Both Bain & Company and Deloitte are predicting slower holiday retail sales growth, by up to about 3% this year.

Also new this year: The mega retailer is using new AI technology, which it says will expand its delivery scope to reach an additional 12 million households.