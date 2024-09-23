Jony Ive is building his post-Apple brand the patient way

We say that most brands “launch.” Like they are rockets fueled by quippy one-liners and rainbow-gradient TikToks, hurling themselves through the stratosphere.

LoveFrom, the design firm founded by Jony Ive and Marc Newson after the former left his position as Chief Design Officer at Apple in 2019, didn’t even have a website when it formed that year. Only two years later would the firm launch its public-facing site and mission statement punctuated by “Love & Fury,” set in a custom revitalization of the typeface Baskerville. Then only two years after that, would LoveFrom consider the typeface formalized enough to share publicly.

Now, a full five years later, are we meeting the LoveFrom mascot, Montgomery: a bear, paying homage to San Francisco’s Montgomery Street where LoveFrom is headquartered and will soon open its own store.

Montgomery has just appeared on LoveFrom’s website, where it will sniff and follow your cursor, before slowly navigating over the letters of LoveFrom like rocks in a pond. (Montgomery also made its debut in a new collaboration with Moncler, albeit a completely different skin: like a storybook character riding through Europe on a Vespa with its buddy the Monduck.)