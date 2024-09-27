BY Britton Bloch4 minute read

When you perceive your workplace as toxic, it’s natural to wonder why you feel that way. Is it the environment, the people, or something within yourself? Recognizing the toxicity is the first step toward understanding how it impacts you and what it reveals about your personal and professional growth.

IDENTIFYING A TOXIC WORKPLACE If you feel your workplace is toxic, it may signal that your values, needs, or boundaries are compromised. It could indicate that you are out of alignment with the company culture or that the behaviors and attitudes around you conflict with your principles. This is a powerful opportunity for self-reflection. For instance, if you value collaboration, transparency, and respect, working in an environment where these values are absent can feel particularly draining. Identifying that you’re in a toxic environment also highlights areas where you might need to grow. Do you need stronger boundaries? Better communication skills? Or perhaps a better understanding of how to navigate challenging interpersonal dynamics? Developing these areas can empower you to better handle workplace dynamics.

WHAT TOXIC ENVIRONMENTS TEACH US Toxic workplaces often mirror the lessons you need to learn. Ask yourself: Is this situation teaching me patience, assertiveness, or the importance of self-care? By asking yourself what this situation is trying to teach you, you can gain insights that are applicable far beyond your current job. Self-leadership plays a crucial role in managing toxic dynamics. It involves recognizing your part in any situation and taking responsibility for your actions. Are you contributing to the negativity, even inadvertently, by staying silent in the face of poor behavior or not setting clear boundaries? Acknowledging your part doesn’t mean blaming yourself; it means understanding how to change your actions to foster a healthier environment.

CHANGING YOUR ACTIONS 1. Practice self-leadership. Change often starts with one person. By committing to self-leadership, you can influence the environment around you. Small actions—speaking up, modeling positive behavior, or supporting your colleagues—can collectively create significant change. It’s about being the change you wish to see and recognizing that leadership doesn’t require a title—it requires action. 2. Model healthy behaviors. You can also shift your workplace culture away from toxicity by modeling healthy behaviors. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial in a toxic environment, as setting clear boundaries protects your time and mental health.

3. Prioritize self-care. Engage in activities outside work that bring joy and relaxation, such as exercise, meditation, and spending time with loved ones. 4. Seek support from your circle. Navigating a toxic environment can feel isolating, but seeking support from friends, family, or professional counselors can provide perspective and emotional relief. You can also broaden your support system by connecting with mentors or professional networks outside your current workplace. 5. Invest in personal growth. Setting realistic expectations is essential, as is understanding you cannot change your entire workplace culture overnight. However, you can control your responses and coping strategies. Invest in your professional growth by acquiring new skills or certifications to shift your focus away from negativity and toward personal achievement. This can provide you with a sense of purpose that can help buffer the demoralizing effects of a toxic environment.

LEADERSHIP ACCOUNTABILITY Labeling a workplace toxic is easy, but it’s essential to understand that the people within it create this environment. The toxicity stems from behaviors and attitudes—whether it’s poor leadership, hostile colleagues, or a lack of accountability. By recognizing this distinction, you can focus on what can be changed—the people and their actions—rather than feeling powerless in the face of an abstract concept like “the workplace.”

However, there is a significant danger in placing the entire burden on individuals. Toxic environments often thrive due to poor leadership and a lack of accountability. When employees are encouraged to simply “self-lead” without addressing the systemic issues, it can lead to burnout and a culture where toxic behaviors are tolerated because those in power do not address them. Self-leadership is a powerful tool for managing and mitigating the impact of a toxic work environment, but it must be paired with solid leadership accountability. If senior leaders don’t support and promote a healthy, respectful, and inclusive culture, no amount of self-leadership can fully counteract the negative impact. RECOGNIZING YOUR ROLE

As a leader, recognize your role in creating and maintaining the culture and take responsibility for addressing toxic behaviors. Without this accountability, the burden unfairly shifts to your employees, who may feel pressured to fix issues beyond their control. Set the tone from the top by demonstrating positive behaviors and ensuring your actions align with your organization’s values. This can help foster a healthier workplace and hold other leaders accountable, preventing a culture of toxicity from taking root. When your organization rewards toxic behaviors or fails to address them, these behaviors can become normalized, leading to a cycle of toxicity that is difficult to break. Toxic leadership—such as favoritism, unreasonable expectations, biases, and discrimination—can significantly erode employee morale and performance.

Work on developing intrapersonal and interpersonal skills, like managing your emotions, empathizing with others, and fostering connections on a human level. As you gain power as a leader, you may lose touch with empathy and the ability to understand people and situations accurately. Emphasizing soft skills and self-awareness through leadership training can help counter this tendency. CREATING A HEALTHIER WORKPLACE Addressing a toxic workplace requires a dual approach of self-leadership and leadership accountability. While it’s vital to reflect on your role and how you can manage and mitigate the effects of toxicity through self-awareness, boundary-setting, and personal growth, it’s equally important to recognize that the root cause often lies in systemic and leadership issues. Actual change happens when both employees and leaders take responsibility for their actions.