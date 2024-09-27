From chaos to clarity: The AI revolution in organizational knowledge

BY Travis Jones3 minute read

“I think I saw those numbers in a PowerPoint… If I could just get my hands on it…”

Sound familiar? If so, your organization might have a knowledge management problem. Organizational knowledge is key to innovation, productivity, and resilience. But even when this knowledge is well documented in reports, presentations, spreadsheets, and other resources, it’s of no use if team members can’t access it quickly and easily when they need it. Employees spend an average of 5.3 hours per week waiting for information, and inefficient knowledge sharing costs the average large U.S. business $44 million in productivity each year. The good news is that the strategic application of AI can help organizations turn their knowledge banks into vibrant hubs of current, accurate, strategically relevant information capable of driving impactful decisions. WHAT IS KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT, AND HOW CAN AI SUPPORT IT?

According to IBM, knowledge management is “the process of identifying, organizing, storing and disseminating information within an organization” to improve operational efficiencies. It’s not just a matter of storing every useful document on a shared server. Information is only valuable if people can retrieve it efficiently when they need it—and have confidence in the validity of the data they find. That’s where a special application of AI comes in: retrieval augmented generation (RAG). RAG: HARNESSING AI FOR SUPERIOR KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT

Retrieval augmented generation is an advanced AI framework designed to provide users with enhanced information retrieval and interaction capabilities. RAG architectures combine generative models with AI-guided data retrieval, leveraging the strengths of both to ensure useful and accurate responses. Unlike conventional AI or standalone generative models like GPT, RAG is not bound by the limitations of a fixed training set. It can connect to and retrieve data from large databases or external sources in real time to find up-to-date answers to user queries. Employees and stakeholders have continuous access to reliable, relevant information for enhanced data-driven decision-making. AI CHATBOT TRANSFORMS COMPLIANCE FOR A GLOBAL GAMING COMPANY

We recently worked with a global gaming company on an AI-based knowledge management solution for their compliance team. They had a vast knowledge base containing articles, regulatory documents, and internal policy manuals, and the compliance team needed a solution to disseminate this information efficiently while alleviating pressure on staff members. The organization’s two primary goals were (1) to answer users’ questions and explain processes in a clear, easy-to-follow manner and (2) to educate users on the requirements that apply to specific situations and how to ensure compliance with them. We worked with the compliance team to address these needs via a chatbot using a RAG architecture, which enables users to self-serve and receive prompt, accurate answers to their compliance questions. Outcomes of the initiative include:

Heightened overall understanding and awareness of compliance requirements among users

Reduction in the compliance team’s workload and the ability to focus on complex tasks

Shorter turnaround times for compliance reviews, as teams are now better prepared BEST PRACTICES FOR IMPLEMENTING AI IN KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT Implementing AI in knowledge management can transform how your organization handles and utilizes its vast amounts of data. To ensure a successful integration, consider the following best practices: 1. Begin with a current state assessment. Evaluate the existing knowledge management system and identify opportunities for improvement to guide the implementation strategy.

2. Make sure data sources are well-indexed. Proper indexing of sources is crucial for effective data retrieval. Ensure all documents, files, and databases are well-organized and accessible. 3. Conduct a pilot program. Before a full-scale rollout, implement a pilot program to test the RAG system in a controlled environment. The pilot will help identify potential issues and areas for refinement before resources are dedicated to a more comprehensive implementation. 4. Continuously monitor and evaluate performance. Track KPIs such as search accuracy and response times to assess the system’s effectiveness and make necessary adjustments.

5. Invite continuous feedback. Encourage users to provide ongoing feedback about their experience with the system. This input is invaluable for making improvements and ensuring the system continues to meet user needs. By following these best practices, organizations can maximize the benefits of AI in knowledge management and achieve greater efficiency and productivity. THE FUTURE OF KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT WITH AI