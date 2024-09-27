BY Chalmers Brown4 minute read

It’s impossible to underestimate the value of being able to manage conflict with and between your employees effectively. Why? Unresolved conflicts can snowball into subpar performance, widespread distrust, and dismal attrition rates.

As a Pew Research poll revealed, “feeling disrespected” was one of the top three reasons respondents gave for considering new employment. One major cause of this feeling is having a leader who doesn’t know how to handle conflict. Of course, you may assume you’re off the hook because your team seems to get along. As the saying goes, looks can be deceiving. Conflict doesn’t always reveal itself in explosive outbursts or emailed arguments. Some people aren’t aggressive or assertive by nature. They’ll allow disagreements to fester and never say a word, all the while heading toward disengagement or quiet quitting. By knowing how to professionally handle conflict, you can identify even nuanced conflicts and address them swiftly and appropriately. At the same time, you can model effective conflict management skills as well as help your colleagues learn healthier ways to cope with conflicts.

What are some conflict resolution skills you can put into action immediately? Try these suggestions to minimize conflict’s impact on your team and create a more harmonious, efficient, and meaningful work environment. 1. RESIST LETTING ASSUMPTIONS GET IN YOUR WAY Let’s say you’re going to talk with an employee about a conflict. It’s a sticky situation and you’re not looking forward to it. You keep imagining what will happen during your discussion. Will the employee argue? Shout, cry, or leave? You’re starting to wonder if you should just cancel your meeting and give yourself more time to plan. However, allowing your assumptions to paralyze you could cost you and your company dearly.

In their hands-on guide, How to Have Tough Conversations, co-authors Gene and Amanda Hammett advise against trying to predict the reactions of others. Instead, they suggest preparing for tough talks and then moving into them with an open mind. The Hammetts share a cautionary tale of a CEO who gave in to his assumptions when facing a conflict. He delayed talking about a major conflict with another leader because he assumed he’d be viewed poorly by the rest of his peers and direct reports. His conflict avoidance ultimately led to a $250,000 loss for his company. Your imagination can be an asset when you’re brainstorming or problem-solving, but it can also work against you if it becomes a conflict management roadblock. Therefore, don’t allow your assumptions about what might happen to keep you from moving forward. 2. HOLD ON TO YOUR HUMANITY

It can be hard to keep your cool during the conflict resolution process. Yet staying calm is essential. When you’re not overcome or distracted by intense feelings, you can make more measured and thoughtful responses. One method to stay focused is to develop and practice empathy. How does empathy deflate emotions during heated moments? Empathy encourages you to see the conflict through the other person’s eyes. This enables you to actively listen and get a more comprehensive perspective on what’s causing the conflict. Being empathetic allows you to remain more objective and brings up your value as an aspirational leader. As Brené Brown explains in Dare to Lead, leaders who cultivate vulnerability and lead with their hearts position themselves in a stronger light than those who don’t. Being able to increase your empathy won’t just benefit you. It’s likely to benefit your company, too. In a recent report, researchers from Ernst & Young found tantalizing links between workplace empathy and innovation, efficiency, and engagement. However, the survey of 1,000 workers revealed a noticeable empathy gap. More than half of the participants said their companies were just giving lip service to empathy. Therefore, you’ll need to practice authentic empathy if you want to add more humanity to your conflict resolution dealings.

3. RESIST ACTING AS A PERPETUAL “MIDDLEMAN” What happens if there’s a conflict on your team between two employees and you’re not directly involved? Taking on a referee role might be your first instinct. There’s just one problem: When you insert yourself into a conflict too early, you risk becoming a party to it. For that reason, ask your employees to handle their conflicts themselves before coming to you for mediation. Does this always work? No, because some employees aren’t equipped to deal with problems and can’t figure out where to start. At that point, you can step into the mix. Just try to lead the employees to find common ground instead of dictating what you want them to do. According to findings from PwC, employees by and large want autonomy. Giving your employees a first crack at resolving their differences helps grow their communication abilities and shows you trust them to independently make decisions.