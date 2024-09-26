It’s time for the advertising industry to stop touting headcount as a success metric

BY Christian Jacobsen4 minute read

“So, how many people are you these days?” This is a question we’ve heard a thousand times throughout the years of owning our agency. We’ve heard it from colleagues. We’ve heard it from clients. We’ve heard it from prospects. We get it. Thus far, advertising as a whole and its sub-components of applied creativity, strategic planning, production, client service and all the other machinations of what we do have been human-led.

It’s been humans leading the clients, setting the goals, doing the research and making things. So, that’s led to headcount serving as a proxy for capacity and capability and, therefore, also serving as a metric for agency success. People and time are what we’ve been selling and have become the benchmark for how anyone outside of an org evaluates a shop’s ability and worth. RETHINKING THE HEADCOUNT OBSESSION In a recent article, a 7,000-person agency network boldly claimed they could compete with networks boasting 100,000 employees. This provocative statement challenges the conventional wisdom that agency size determines the scope and scale of clients they can effectively serve.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s a shot across the bow of an industry that has long celebrated headcount as the ultimate measure of an agency’s capabilities and success. The key to this outsized capacity should come as no surprise: Artificial intelligence is changing everything. In a world where AI is rapidly transforming the advertising landscape with new tools that are becoming available faster than anyone might have imagined, is a massive team a metric to boast about? And is it even relevant? We’ve been discussing this question for years, and the answer is becoming increasingly clear: It’s time for the industry to rethink its obsession with headcount.

FINDING A NEW METRIC FOR AGENCY VALUE As headcount grows less reflective of the overall capability of agency networks, clients will choose partners based on the speed and efficiency with which they can deliver brilliant ideas and meaningful results. Agencies will differentiate themselves through the sophistication of their automated tools, the velocity of their processes and the caliber of their strategic creative systems thinking, all in service of the creativity they are applying to create stronger human connections.

So, how do we measurably express these metrics? The winning metric will need to encompass: The speed at which an agency can generate insights, ideas and content

The efficiency and scalability of their content production processes

The measurable impact of their work on key client business metrics

The seamless integration of human creativity and AI-powered automation

The agility and adaptability of their teams in the face of constant change But one thing is clear: It won’t be based on the number of people sitting at desks. So, let’s stop pretending that just having more employees is inherently better. It’s time to embrace a more nuanced view of agency capabilities—one that recognizes the transformative power of new technologies and the importance of agility in an ever-evolving media landscape. REDEFINING SUCCESS WITH AI

advertisement

The shops that thrive in the coming years won’t be the ones with the biggest teams, but rather those that champion thoughtful, curious and ambitious human-driven creativity empowered by AI. For more than a decade, the advertising industry has been experiencing ongoing tension between agencies and clients. The tension here is that entirely human-based work can’t meet the pressures agencies are feeling from clients by following the existing model that requires agencies to have more people try to get answers faster. But at AI-augmented agencies, it’s less about the size of your team and more about the strength of your technology, the agility of your processes and the willingness of the people you do have to embrace efficiency and revolutionize creativity. For years, clients have been pushing for speed and lower prices from agencies. Unfortunately, the concept of traditional ad agencies serving as always-on, always-available, 24/7 shops is dead and gone.

BEST PRACTICES FOR ENGAGING A NEW AGENCY PARTNER 1. Don’t focus on the headcount of an agency. Instead, focus on their capabilities and scale of work output. 2. Don’t associate headcount with the size of revenue. There are many other factors to consider when determining success and ability.

3. Don’t base your partnerships solely on meeting your prospective team. When prospecting an agency partner, you’re hiring the full capabilities and resources of the agency, not just a handful of individuals. An agile agency will have folks who will likely drop in and out of your account as needed, and they will have expertise in using tools you won’t see. FINAL THOUGHTS As an industry, we stand at the cusp of a transformative era where automation promises both challenges and unprecedented opportunities. By shedding the traditional notion of headcount as the primary metric of agency capability and cost, we can unlock a new realm of creative freedom and operational efficiency.