10-ways-to-deliver-an-aesthetically-pleasing-but-usable-product

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

It’s an exciting time when a company is preparing to launch a new app or feature on one of its existing products. However, before introducing an updated design or functionality on the current model, it’s important to gather as much feedback as possible from the end users and other stakeholders to give them what they want, so you can add meaningful value to their journey with the brand.

Creating an overcomplicated design will waste time and budget, so remember that less is more. Below, 10 leaders from Fast Company Executive Board weigh in on how to help creative UX teams develop visually appealing and functional designs. Implementing these best practices will ensure that aesthetic choices do not compromise product usability, and customers are satisfied with their experience. 1. KEEP THE FUNCTIONALITY CLEAR AND SIMPLE. I’m no designer, but I can tell you what to avoid: giving users options they can’t understand, or the lack of information needed to help them make a decision. For example, you may have experienced the following: A dialog reads, “Object error” with the options to “retry” and “cancel.” There may also be a choice between “Save (44kbps)” and “Save (128kbps),” giving the user no clue as to the implied trade-offs for space, performance level, or quality. – Scott Menter, Infocap

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. DEVELOP NEW ITERATIONS DURING THE EARLY TESTING PHASES. The most beautiful experiences are simple and easy to use. Balance aesthetics with functionality by prioritizing intuitive navigation, accessibility, and ease of use. Use visual hierarchy to guide customers, ensuring design elements enhance usability naturally. Regularly test and iterate with real customers to ensure experiences remain beautifully simple and joyful. – Val Vacante, dentsu 3. ENSURE AESTHETICS COMPLEMENT, NOT COMPROMISE THE WIREFRAMES.

At tickadoo, we focus on usability first, creating wireframes that ensure functionality. Then, we enhance the design with aesthetics that complement, not compromise, the user experience. This approach provides designs that are both visually appealing and user-friendly. – Francis Hellyer, tickadoo 4. ASSESS REAL USER FEEDBACK BEFORE FINALIZING. Try following a user-centered design process, including iterative testing with real users throughout the design phase. This involves regularly sharing design prototypes with a select group, gathering feedback on looks and usability, and tweaking things before finalizing. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

5. CREATE A SOLID OUTLINE OF THE USER’S JOURNEY. Prioritize usability by creating wireframes that clearly outline the user journey before adding any visual elements. Once the functionality is solid, enhance the design with aesthetics that align with the brand and support the user’s flow. This method ensures that the visual appeal elevates the functionality and attracts the user. – Dan Sorensen, Air National Guard 6. FOCUS ON YOUR DESIGN GOALS.

advertisement

Remember the purpose of your design. It’s not to make something that’s interesting or delightful to use. It’s to create something that gives its user unique information or unique capability in such a simple and intuitive way that it becomes indispensable in their lives. The most beautiful design is always more about function than taste. Remember that and you’re sure to make something sweet! – Barry Fiske, Merkle 7. FIND COMMONALITY IN SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGES FOR YOUR BUSINESS. Design teams must implement two rules to create a visually gorgeous site that is highly functional for users. The creative rule is to use lovely colors and beautiful images. Look at photos people share on any social media platform. Find the commonality, adapt it for your business, and focus on that for your design. The rule for functionality is to keep it simple. –Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

8. LAY OUT A COHESIVE DESIGN FLOW THAT ATTRACTS USERS. One idea for creative UX teams is to adopt a “function-first” design philosophy, where aesthetic elements enhance, rather than hinder, usability. Start with a clear user flow and prioritize intuitive navigation. Then, integrate visual elements that support the user’s journey, using consistent patterns, color schemes, and typography to create a cohesive, attractive, and user-friendly interface. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 9. GATHER FROM A WIDE RANGE OF USER PERSPECTIVES.