Over 60% of college seniors who graduated in 2023 participated in an internship at some point during their college careers. I wouldn’t be surprised if this year met—or exceeded—the same standard. Internships have become a valuable part of our institutionalized learning process. However, the expectations many interns and early-career professionals hold for themselves as they return to school or transition into the workforce can be daunting.

I’m here to tell you: Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to have it all figured out. Whether you’re a college student, a recent graduate, or a seasoned professional feeling crushed under the pressure of strict career expectations, I encourage you to shift your perspective. College, an internship, your first job, and every job after that do not build a linear path you have to create and follow strictly. Instead, viewing life as a series of projects, missions, and opportunities—rather than a linear journey—allows you to turn each phase into a chance for growth and reinvention. Life and work become less about reaching the next linear mile marker and more about learning and finding opportunities that fulfill you, wherever those may be and in whatever direction those take you.

So, how can you ditch the narrow box of your current career expectations and make room for exploration and discovery? In its simplest form, it looks like a simple equation: Values + Clarity x Culture = Happiness Let’s break it down:

1. KNOW YOUR VALUES Be very clear about what you value—not what your parents value or what others around you might think is important. What do you value as a human being? Identify what creates a sense of animation within you and what truly matters to you. While your values may evolve over time, having a clear starting point is crucial. Understanding your values lays the foundation for making career choices that resonate with who you are.

2. LET YOUR VALUES GUIDE YOU Once you have clarity about your values, let them guide your career decisions. Prioritizing your values creates a vetting system for opportunities, helping you discern which ones align with your principles and which ones do not. Many people overlook the importance of vetting company culture during the job search process. As a candidate or a leader looking to build a strong team, ask questions about the culture of potential workplaces to determine if they are the right fit.

This step is crucial in understanding if there is a gap between what you value and the organization’s culture. For example, if you have an entrepreneurial mindset, you may not thrive in a heavily regulated company. When faced with your next job prospect or career move, ask yourself these four questions to ensure you are aligning with an employer or team that resonates with your values and aspirations: Are they entrepreneurial?

Are they agile?

Do they care about integrity?

Do they care about their people? 3. GET RESOURCEFUL

Resourcefulness is about making the most of what you have and using that to think outside the box. To start, tap into online resources, attend workshops, seek mentorships, and join professional groups, but don’t be afraid to think differently and look outside of these traditional avenues. The more you explore, the more options you’ll uncover, enabling you to make informed decisions about your future. 4. STAY CURIOUS Curiosity drives exploration and discovery. Maintaining a curious mindset will make you more inclined to step out of your comfort zone and embrace new challenges. Stay open to different experiences, learn continuously, and remain receptive to a variety of perspectives.

You can’t know someone’s story when they walk into a room. You have to be curious and ask questions to get to know who they are and what they bring to the table. 5. BE BRAVE—IT’S OKAY TO PIVOT Not only is it okay to pivot, but I encourage you to do so if your current path doesn’t align with your values or long-term goals. In fact, one of our technology interns this year was a pilot! And I started my career as a legal secretary.

We have to allow ourselves the grace to evolve, change, and upgrade our thinking as we grow. Embrace the idea that career paths are not always linear and that making a change can lead to greater fulfillment and success. FINAL THOUGHTS Education and internships are excellent stepping stones for your career. They teach you the foundational skills for the jobs and opportunities you look forward to. The same can be said about every job opportunity that follows.