BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

As a queer woman, I like that I can buy a product from my favorite brand, Nike, which supports LGBTQ+ pride. A friend of mine sees it differently, believing brands only create Pride Month merchandise to make money.

A recent APCO survey found “80% of Gen Z believe that a company should speak out, take action or advocate on current events and issues if it’s important to employees, customers, or relates to their business.” Gen Z commands over $450 billion in spending power globally and is starting to make up a larger portion of the overall workforce. But also consider this: When Target developed a collection and sold merchandise for Pride Month in 2023, it faced backlash, boycotts, and even employee threats, leading to the brand pulling far back this year. The moral of the story (if there is one?): Brands can’t win. When it comes to commenting on social issues, you’re always going to upset someone. Whether you do or don’t speak out on topics like mental health, gender equality, or racial equity, there’s going to be an audience just as equally critical as if you took the opposite approach.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In a time where younger generations want to see brands commenting on hot-button topics but other audiences might boycott your product—or worse, threaten violence toward your employees—if you get involved (think Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light), how can leaders find a balance? Here are important considerations if your company is deciding whether to participate in conversations on social issues. WEIGHING YOUR BRAND’S INVOLVEMENT When your brand considers getting involved or taking a stance on social issues, you need to consider the potential business outcomes before taking action. Backlash is inevitable if the campaigns aren’t executed correctly. Remember the Kendall Jenner Pepsi campaign in 2020? Exactly—I think we all do.

Consider when companies “do it right” and stick by their values: Ben & Jerry’s is a brand known for its activism and is often considered a role model for other corporate leaders who want to have an impact on social issues, like its racial justice ice cream flavor in 2020. Chick-Fil-A remains closed on Sundays to give employees time to rest—or worship if they choose—despite the additional revenue they could generate by staying open on a weekend day. The key difference between Pepsi’s campaign and Ben & Jerry’s or Chick-fil-A’s is the authenticity and commitment. If you’re going to take a stand, you need to actually stand by it, and it needs to be aligned with your brand values. Think about your target audience. Everything you do will have an impact on who you attract or turn away from your business. Think about future clients, employees, and partners. What do they want to see represented in your company’s brand values?

CONSIDERING TEAM SAFETY Your team members’ mental and physical well-being should always be your company’s number-one priority. When Target faced backlash from its Pride merchandise in 2023, employees on the floor were facing the brunt of it, including being threatened by boycotters. Before speaking up on any topic, consider its impact throughout your entire organization. If there’s a chance it puts your team in danger, it’s not worth commenting.

advertisement

One great way to limit the risk to your team but still speak up is to keep it internal. Communicating with your team on important social topics can show them you stand for something without isolating customers or clients. For example, you can fly a Pride Month flag at your company’s headquarters or send internal emails on the history and significance of the month without putting out merchandise or broadcasting it on your social pages. My advice for leaders taking this approach is to keep in mind that any time you communicate with team members, you’re speaking far beyond the email list. Understand that anything you say in an internal message can easily become external, so make sure it’s the message you want to convey. TAPPING A THIRD-PARTY PERSPECTIVE

I know most people have the best intentions when they take a stance on social issues. It’s easy to fall into groupthink, and what seems like a good idea to the internal team can be perceived much differently by the wider public. Tap an outside source like a PR firm for a third-party perspective to help fine-tune messaging so your brand avoids coming across as tone-deaf. Most agencies—the good ones anyway—will be honest and let you know if your statement is a smart decision or if you will be isolating certain audiences. A PR team can also help when a situation turns into a crisis. We often see this type of backlash first blow up on social media and soon make its way into the news. Have a team on standby to help monitor social channels, draft responses, media train your executives, and work through a crisis with transparency to help protect your brand. FINAL THOUGHTS TO CONSIDER