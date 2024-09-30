Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Save time and get more accomplished—without ever leaving Chrome, Firefox, or whatever browser you’re using.

This awesome online toolbox unleashes your browser’s power

[Source Illustration: Pixabay]

BY JR Raphael2 minute read

I can’t even begin to count the number of times I’ve needed some random-seeming, single-purpose tool for tweaking text or pulling off a super-simple adjustment on an image.

Maybe I want to quickly convert some Awkwardly Capitalized Words into sentence case. Maybe it’s resizing or selectively blurring a part of a photo I’m about to share. Or maybe it’s figuring out the numerical color code from an image.

Whatever the specifics may be, I usually end up searching the web to find a fast ‘n’ easy tool for getting the job done. I usually end up wasting tons of time tracking down some app or site that can do the deed. And it usually isn’t especially easy or pleasant to use, either.

So what if we all had our own all-purpose online toolbox—a basic toolkit for handling simple tasks around manipulating text, images, and the likes, without any frills or fuss?

My fellow tech explorer, have I got just the thing for you.

Psst: If you love these types of tools as much as I do, check out my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. You’ll be the first to find all sorts of simple tech treasures!

Your all-purpose online toolbox

Our efficiency-enhancing find for this week truly is the Swiss Army Knife of online text and image manipulators.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JR Raphael is obsessed with productivity and finding clever ways to make the most of modern technology.. He's written about almost everything imaginable at some point—including even politics, crime, and hurricanes in his past life as a TV news producer—but these days, he's known primarily for his unmatched analysis of Google's Android and ChromeOS platforms (both of which he's covered closely since their starts) along with his knack for digging up off-the-beaten-path tech treasures. More

Explore Topics