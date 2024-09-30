This awesome online toolbox unleashes your browser’s power

I can’t even begin to count the number of times I’ve needed some random-seeming, single-purpose tool for tweaking text or pulling off a super-simple adjustment on an image.

Maybe I want to quickly convert some Awkwardly Capitalized Words into sentence case. Maybe it’s resizing or selectively blurring a part of a photo I’m about to share. Or maybe it’s figuring out the numerical color code from an image.

Whatever the specifics may be, I usually end up searching the web to find a fast ‘n’ easy tool for getting the job done. I usually end up wasting tons of time tracking down some app or site that can do the deed. And it usually isn’t especially easy or pleasant to use, either.

So what if we all had our own all-purpose online toolbox—a basic toolkit for handling simple tasks around manipulating text, images, and the likes, without any frills or fuss?