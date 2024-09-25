BY Dux Raymond Sy3 minute read

According to the AvePoint 2024 AI and Information Management Report, 80% of organizations plan to expand their use of AI this year. However, Gartner found that just 2% have reached the level of digital workplace maturity needed to successfully implement the technology. This means that most AI-adopting organizations lack the security guardrails, technological support, and internal procedures needed to safely and efficiently make use of AI.

As a leader at a global technology company, I’ve been watching organizations adopt digital innovations for over 20 years. In this article, I’ll draw on that experience to help leaders like you understand how to implement AI in a way that minimizes risks and maximizes results. While AI presents a unique set of challenges for every organization, research shows that most companies can improve the security and effectiveness of their AI tools by advancing their digital workplace maturity and data governance strategies. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MATURITY AND AI: UNDERSTANDING THE RELATIONSHIP

Digital workplace maturity is a tiered classification system that identifies how ready organizations are to adopt new technology. Gartner offers a five-level digital workplace maturity model, with level one being the least mature and level five being the most. This model, while not exclusive to AI, can help industry leaders assess AI readiness. At levels one and two, companies typically lack fundamental information management and data governance strategies, struggle to justify AI investments, face high security risks, and see low returns on investment. At level three, organizations have established information management and data governance strategies and are focusing on enhancing AI usage. Data security and efficiency improve but are not yet optimal.

At levels four and five, organizations optimize enterprise data, co-create technology solutions, and empower employees with AI and other digital technologies. Data security reaches its peak, and AI significantly boosts productivity, yielding substantial returns. Gartner advises that organizations are only ready to make the most out of AI once they’ve reached level four or five of digital workplace maturity. However, our AvePoint report found that over half of companies are using AI without an acceptable use policy, which is something they should achieve before they hit medium workplace maturity. Gartner’s research supports the idea that very few organizations have reached the level of digital workplace maturity needed to use AI securely and efficiently, with only 85% of organizations reaching the early or middle stages.

This shows almost all organizations must do more to secure customer data and get the most out of their AI investments. If they don’t, they’ll continue to put customer data and their own resources at serious risk. STRONG DATA GOVERNANCE: A NEEDLE-MOVER ON WORKPLACE MATURITY AND AI Strong data governance is a crucial piece of the broader digital workplace maturity puzzle, and one of the areas that has the most direct impact on AI security and efficiency. Without strong data governance, the risk of oversharing confidential information is high.

Poor data governance can also contribute to compliance violations, data siloes, and weaker productivity as crucial information becomes harder for employees to track and retrieve. You can solve these issues while also preparing your organization to succeed with AI by improving your data governance frameworks. This is something that I’ve experienced firsthand at AvePoint with the implementation of Copilot for Microsoft 365 (full disclosure: AvePoint is an independent software vendor of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data in Microsoft 365). To do this, we had to ensure it had access to a centralized, high-quality repository of data, while also identifying sensitive content, cleaning up permissions, and enforcing policies. Together, these steps helped us prepare to roll out Copilot to a broad audience.

To guarantee ongoing success with the tool once roll-out was complete, we then implemented sustainable adoption policies and now continue to monitor usage on an ongoing basis. If we hadn’t taken these steps, the output of Copilot would have been less effective. Our experience gave me new insight into the challenges that organizations face when they implement AI and work to maintain and improve it on an ongoing basis. By enhancing our data governance framework, we were able to get our tools up and running quickly, securely, and effectively, but that wouldn’t have been possible without our skilled team of professionals and software. I learned through personal experience why data governance is such a key part of every organization’s journey with digital workplace maturity. SECURING THE FUTURE WITH AI