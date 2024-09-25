BY Rebecca Sinclair4 minute read

What if you could define precise criteria for selecting the right candidates for all kinds of leadership roles—enough to almost guarantee their success?

My team and I at American Tire Distributors put this potential to the test by taking a deep dive into our sales organization, looking at it from multiple cross-sections. We mapped our sales leaders against successful leadership attributes, then scored them in two ways: first by operational ranking, then by capability and potential. The results were eye-opening and the catalyst for rethinking how we evaluate and develop our people. This data-driven approach revealed a broader list of critical qualities and gave us new ways to measure them. It helped us identify “hidden talents” on the sales team, informing a new sales model that positioned the right people in the right roles. We were able to do all this because the convergence of psychometrics and AI is accelerating our ability to gain a multi-dimensional view of talent, particularly those in their early to mid-careers—enabling more precise skill- and trait-based decisions to grow their potential. Psychometrics are also shifting the approach to succession planning, making for more reliable contingency plans built on data, not word of mouth.

With the help of modern computing, the strategic insights uncovered through psychometrics are helping companies make smarter staffing decisions and bring the next generation of talent along. Here’s how to apply them in your own company. 1. GAIN DEEPER INSIGHTS FOR STRATEGIC DECISION-MAKING Traditional talent management often relies on subjective input from fellow professionals, treating critical people decisions as tactical rather than strategic at the end of the funnel. But psychometrics, the science of measuring an individual’s competence, behavioral traits, and personality characteristics, moves these processes to the top of the funnel. It provides objective data to decision-makers. This enables them to identify, develop, and place talent more fairly and effectively throughout the organization.

The key to achieving this level of insight is to analyze your team from multiple angles—skills, leadership attributes, potential, etc. It’s an approach that provides transparency into the “economy of who you are”—the sum of an individual’s skills and attributes at different stages of their career. From these data-based portraits, HR leaders will be able to make more insightful decisions about people’s careers and business performance. Many psychometric tools can be helpful in the process, including personality assessments, cognitive ability tests, and emotional intelligence evaluations. Periodically, mapping the results against your “success profiles” should outline the core competencies, behaviors, and traits necessary to excel in key roles. When expected—and unexpected—correlations arise from your psychometric analyses, the results will help drive strategic conversations about internal mobility and inform decisions regarding investment in human capital. The strengths and weaknesses you identify will also inform development programs and strategic workforce planning, helping you resolve skills and knowledge gaps more proactively across your team.

2. OPTIMIZE THE TALENT LIFECYCLE Psychometric assessments can play a pivotal role throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Starting with the psychometric data of best-fit employees, you can generate tailored job descriptions, interview questions, and assessments to help you fill open roles with greater accuracy. You can then take it a step further, administering assessments to new hires and leveraging the insights to craft personalized onboarding plans that empower quick wins (by leaning into strengths) and fast-track development (by informing weaknesses). With an internal matchmaking system, you can even pair new hires with internal experts whose psychometric profiles indicate complementary strengths and effective mentoring skills.

Recognizing that leaders are not always perfect at coaching, this data-driven approach creates transparency and drives a different dialogue between managers and employees. As internal mobility opportunities come on the horizon, all of the psychometric data collected will help you guide suitable employees toward developmental roles or projects that prepare them for future leadership positions—and the cycle continues. Through an integrated talent system, you can monitor the evolving preferences and potential of employees and leaders. 3. DRIVE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE THROUGH PEOPLE When HR efforts are rooted in long-term vision, they have a ripple effect that empowers the company, its culture, and every individual involved in the business. When used in succession planning, psychometric assessments take a big-picture view, but the data collected along the way can—and should—be applied at every level of the organization, unlocking the full potential of each manager, team, and employee.