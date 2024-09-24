The biggest lie creatives believe

BY Ginni Saraswati3 minute read

To be a true creative means you need to go with the flow. It’s all about catching that moment of inspiration and seizing it, right? There’s one word that sums up this perceived idea of freedom when it comes to how creatives work.

Lies. It’s all lies. We’re conditioned to believe that creatives are free spirits. They buck conformity. They live, think, and work outside of the box. And they definitely don’t follow any type of rigid schedule. You won’t find a calendar app on the smartphone of a creative person. Hell no. That’s too restrictive for the type of untethered energy they need to dream. Well, I’m here to tell you that it’s all a bunch of baloney.

HOW TO BE CREATIVE AND STAY ORGANIZED Recently, an email from a productivity expert landed in my inbox. It talked about how individuals often equate organization with being boring. I’ve always been a creative, but since starting my business, task and time management has become my religion. Without it, business would simply not move forward. The productivity expert was centering on this juxtaposition that creatives have felt for years. Can you still be considered a creative with all the freedom and spirit if you live by a calendar and are organized? The answer is a resounding, “Yes!”

Let’s say I wake up in the morning and sip my coffee while starting to tackle my inbox. My cat jumps on my desk, we play for a few minutes, and then like a bolt of lightning, an idea comes to me! I’ll give that idea 20-30 minutes of my time to see where it takes me. That’s nurturing and giving space to my creative side. Then, a pop-up reminder about my daily tasks flashes across my screen. Like breadcrumbs leading me back to what needs to get done, those reminders ensure that I accomplish what I set out to do today. However, if this sudden burst of inspiration feels more important, then I can decide what to prioritize. I’m aware of my tasks but I’m also leaving a bit of room for the unexpected. That’s respecting my disciplined side.

ADVICE FOR ENTREPRENEURIAL CREATIVES Whether it’s secretly or not-so-secretly, creatives know to embrace order if they want to be successful. What good is a head full of ideas without a plan to execute them? We need structure to keep us focused, and there’s nothing dull or boring or style-cramping about that. Rather than viewing organizational tools as restrictive to creative flow, they can be pathways to prevent ideas and tasks from going too far off track. Follow it, and it will take you where you want to go.