Technology has had a transformative impact on health care practices. For example:

The use of electronic medical records has streamlined administrative tasks to deliver greater accuracy.

Apps provide convenient and constant access to personal medical information, care reminders, communication with providers, and appointment scheduling.

Advanced tools like virtual reality and 3D printing are being used to ease the symptoms of anxiety and depression or to create customized dental appliances, prosthetics, and hearing aids.

AI is easing the burdens of administrative tasks, helping staff work more effectively and focus on patient interactions. While these technologies serve different purposes, they share the common goal of improving patient outcomes. The result is increased patient retention and growth. As practice leaders evaluate new technology investments in new technology, here are the key benefits and considerations for leveraging AI: 1. IMPROVED PATIENT ACQUISITION AND RETENTION

The volume of new patient inquiries can fluctuate throughout the year. Family practitioners and pediatricians likely see a dip in patient calls in the summer when families are in vacation mode, but things gear back up as appointments and procedures are scheduled before back-to-school season. Dental practices may also see a call uptick in the last months of the year as patients use their yearly insurance benefits or after the New Year when new coverage begins. One thing remains unchanged during peak times: A front-office staff’s day-to-day tasks, which they must balance with an influx of calls. AI tools can help these workers meet seasonal demands without losing potential leads. AI-powered tools, such as front office assistants, can manage and prioritize inbound phone calls, automate messages, and deliver customized reports to help identify win-back opportunities (full disclosure: Peerlogic offers this technology). This gives front desk workers the support needed to focus on the in-office interactions that improve patient satisfaction while ensuring no patient inquiry goes overlooked or unanswered—that’s a win-win for patient acquisition and retention.

2. CLEARER INSIGHTS FOR STRATEGIC DECISION-MAKING Health care practices are under constant pressure to balance the delivery of quality care and positive patient experiences with the need to reduce costs and optimize resources. It’s a complex task further compounded by sustained workforce shortages across the medical and dental industries, but one AI can ease by providing actionable insights into a practice’s operations. With AI-powered tools analyzing inbound calls, practices can gain access to detailed reports and key metrics on their missed calls, win-back opportunities, call sentiment, and mentioned procedures or insurances. These insights can help practices quickly identify their operational needs based on things like peak patient call times and commonly inquired-about services. This data can inform strategic decisions on the most effective office hours, service offerings, and staffing, while also helping practices identify trends and areas for improvement.

3. MAXIMIZED MARKETING IMPACT Last year, the U.S. health care advertising market reached $23.5 billion and is on track to top $33.8 billion by 2032. It’s big business with hefty competition from industry players investing in digital, radio, print, and television ads to attract patients. Whether sharing information on health conditions and treatment options in a mailer or patient success stories on social media, it can be challenging for practices to understand which marketing efforts are yielding the best results. With AI, however, practices can ensure their ad dollars are being wisely spent. AI tools can listen to, and analyze, incoming calls and messages, attributing patient inquiries to a specific marketing campaign. This allows practices to see a clear return on investment for their marketing efforts and make more informed decisions about future advertising spend.

4. ENHANCED EMPLOYEE TRAINING Employee satisfaction and retention are vital to an organization’s success, especially in health care settings where there’s a strong correlation between the satisfaction of employees and patients. With AI tools, practices can better support their front-office staff. Practices can utilize AI technology for employee training. With the ability to analyze calls and conversations, this technology can provide a clear view of patient interactions and highlight areas for improvement. Office managers can review call sentiment and identify negative interactions, allowing front-office staff to better understand what went wrong and how to fix it.

So, if a call fails to lead to an appointment, staff can be trained to ask specific questions or provide patients with more detailed information. With real-time insights, practices can provide continuous training to ensure employees are always improving their skills and performance, ultimately leading to better patient interactions and increased revenue. CHALLENGES TO CONSIDER While AI-powered tools are improving patient interactions, delivering highly personalized care, and giving practices clearer insights into their patients’ needs, they may not always be the right fit for every practice—at least not yet.

For starters, the cost of such AI technologies can be prohibitive for smaller practices where decision-makers can’t justify the expense without the patient volume needed to maximize the benefits and get a clear return on investment. The integration of AI tools may also face setbacks in the form of technical issues and staff resistance. Compatibility issues with practice management or electronic medical records systems can lead to disruptions requiring additional time and resources to resolve. Moreover, front-office staff may share the common fear across industries that AI will replace—not enhance—their jobs, or that an overreliance on AI will take away from personal interactions with patients.

Health care leaders can overcome these challenges by involving staff members in the process from the onset, clearly communicating the hurdles they may face and how AI will complement their roles, and training them to ensure smooth adoption. FINAL THOUGHTS AI-powered tools offer transformative potential for health care practices, from optimizing advertising spend to improving patient acquisition and retention to providing operational insights and enhanced training opportunities. AI has the power to help practices handle critical tasks, boost patient engagement, and make informed decisions that drive growth.