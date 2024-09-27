How an accidental discovery led to this temporary paint you can peel off your wall

BY Jesus Diaz4 minute read

In 1968, a failed adhesive formula developed at 3M resulted in tiny yellow notepads whose individual papers could stick just about anywhere. The Post-it note is perhaps the most popular of all the genius accidental products that have become staples of our lives, but there are others, too—from penicillin to Velcro to superglue. Now, there’s another to add to the list.

A Colombian company called Glasst Innovation made an unexpected discovery that led to the creation of Unpaint—a peelable paint that can adhere to any surface and be removed by hand, without any tools or chemicals, and without leaving any residue behind. Juan Camilo Botero, CEO of Glasst Innovation, tells me in an email interview how Unpaint came to life. Originally, the company’s research team was on a quest to find a biodegradable replacement for single-use plastics in the construction sector. They wanted it to be made from renewable and carbon-negative sources, to reduce the environmental footprint of construction materials. After years of hard work, they found something else: a liquid plant-based polymer with some truly unique physical properties. They called it Glasstommer. “Our journey toward identifying the right natural and renewable sources involved extensive R&D, collaborating with agricultural sectors to find biodegradable and carbon-negative alternatives,” Botero tells me. “Serendipity also played a role […] we realized its potential to form the basis of a peelable paint, which ultimately led to the creation of Unpaint.”

Paint anything, unpaint, repeat According to Botero, Unpaint works like regular paint. “One of the biggest challenges of Unpaint was balancing durability and peel-ability,” he says. The paint needed to stick well enough to surfaces like wood, metal, and drywall, yet remain easy to remove without damaging those surfaces. After extensive research and development, he claims, the formula was perfected, achieving this delicate balance. “It adheres securely to the surface and will not peel off without deliberate effort, but it can be removed with ease when the time comes,” he adds. [Photo: Courtesy of Glasst Innovation Company] Renters, long shackled by the restrictions of landlords, can now paint their walls in any color without fear of penalties or lost deposits. They can transform their space, and when their lease ends, simply peel the paint away—no need for professional repainting because there’s nothing left behind.

Beyond home walls, Unpaint opens up possibilities for seasonal decorations. For those who love to change their décor for holidays like Halloween or Christmas, you can use Unpaint to turn your kid’s room into a seasonal wonderland. Walls, furniture, and even windows can be customized for the season and effortlessly returned to their original state. For professionals, the applications of Unpaint stretch even further. Real estate agents can use it to stage homes with different color schemes for various showings, knowing that they can “reset” the house when they sell the home. Film and theater production designers, too, could find Unpaint invaluable for set design, allowing them to quickly change backdrops, props, and scenery as needed without the hassle of long-term paint removal. Environmentally conscious Botero says that Unpaint is environmentally friendly—a byproduct of the original product development mission. He claims it uses a carbon-negative production process that offsets 24 pounds of CO2 for every pound of paint produced, making it a sustainable alternative to traditional paints. “This reduction is due to its renewable and biodegradable composition,” Botero points out.

Not only is it carbon-negative, but it also complies with California’s Proposition 65, which enforces strict VOC emission regulations. His team at Glasst Innovation developed an ultra-low VOC formulation without sacrificing any of the performance. Botero acknowledges that, like any product, Unpaint has limitations. While it performs consistently well under normal indoor conditions, environments with high humidity—like steam rooms—can affect its drying time, although adhesion remains strong. High-traffic areas where surfaces are frequently scratched or exposed to sharp objects may also cause partial peeling, but the paint won’t come off without deliberate removal. [Photo: Courtesy of Glasst Innovation Company] The other limitation is that the paint is not designed for outdoor application. Sure, it can survive a Halloween front yard montage, but it won’t allow you to paint your home’s façade and have it last for years. The company is working to expand the use of Unpaint beyond indoor settings, though. “We’re actively expanding Unpaint into exterior paint applications, maintaining the same level of flexibility and environmental benefits,” Botero says.