NATO is testing out this decentralized messenger for communications between member nations

A number of NATO member states actually already use Matrix tech in their work. Those nations are interested in the tech because “it’s open-source and encrypted, they have control over it, and also they don’t have vendor lock-in,” says Matrix cofounder Amandine Le Pape.

Details of how the NI2CE system works were outlined by Jeroen Franssen, a community manager in the Innovation Branch of Allied Command Transformation in NATO, at a recent conference for Matrix users in Berlin. “We are allowed to experiment, and to explore,” says Franssen. The proof of concept is being limited to around 700 users across NATO at present before a wider roll-out. “The initial scope was for a limited number of users,” says Franssen, who acts as the overseer of the project.

Many of those individual countries had adopted the tech informally for their communications, but then contacted the organization behind it in order to get advice on how to set it up more formally. “They now have a community of interest internally within NATO for coordinating these very many disparate things, making sure they can directly talk to one another in federates and do that stuff,” says Matthew Hodgson, another Matrix cofounder.

Member states, including Germany, France, Poland, Austria, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S. have all individually adopted Matrix because of the system’s adaptability and security (it is a protocol as well as an app that can be used for one-to-one communication like WhatsApp, as well as more team-based interaction, such as you see on Teams or Slack). Much of that adoption has come from militaries or departments of defense in individual countries. But Matrix’s federated nature works means all those individual countries can, with small tweaks, ensure that their communications can interact with one another through Matrix. “We very quickly ran into the problem that people didn’t understand Matrix is a federated system,” says Franssen. To fix this, Franssen developed branded iOS and Android apps to ease adoption.

Hodgson says one of the biggest challenges with the work for NATO is setting up “secure model gateways to actually link various deployments together.” (Franssen points out that the tech was used for non-classified information.)