What the AI revolution means for your health

BY Ken Washington for Medtronic3 minute read

It’s not hyperbole to say we’re witnessing a revolution in healthcare that will impact us all—one that’s redefining diagnosis, treatment, and patient care in ways we once never imagined possible.

At the center of this change is artificial intelligence (AI). Disruptive technologies like AI alter the trajectories of our daily lives, turning what once seemed like science fiction into the reality of how we interact with the world around us. The internet changed how we communicate, work, and learn, and the smart phone cut the cords that bound us to our computers. Now AI is reshaping our future, giving us more control over our health than ever before. I’m lucky enough to have a front row seat for these innovative changes. As the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Medtronic, I see every day how we’re using technology to radically improve healthcare and change people’s lives for the better. For 75 years we’ve been dedicated to the pursuit of life-transforming health tech, because technology powers your health, and health powers your life. Today our products and therapies treat more than 70 conditions in the human body. Every second of every day, two people’s lives are improved by our technology—and the potential for AI to increase our impact is unquestionable. Patients see the possibilities for AI, too. A survey of U.S. adults that we ran in partnership with a leading research firm showed that more than half are optimistic about the major health advancements and breakthroughs AI is powering. When I think about the impact AI is already having on people’s lives and health, there’s real reason for optimism now and for the future.

Read More: AI in healthcare. Hope or hype? AI HELPS DOCTORS PUT PATIENTS FIRST Imagine a powerful telescope, zooming in on the intricate details of a galaxy filled with stars and millions of interconnected objects, spotting hidden patterns way faster than a human can. That’s the power of AI in health tech. When integrated into medical devices and procedures, AI can do more than help manage your health—­­it optimizes it. When trained and fine-tuned using large amounts of relevant data, AI-powered devices and procedures can provide precious real-time insights to your doctor and help them personalize your treatment plan or surgery. In short, this means better experiences and outcomes for you.​ Consider this example: The AI generated algorithms that are applied to our insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs)—a small device that monitors your hearts activity—are reducing false alerts by as much as 91 percent. That’s huge. When false alerts are reduced, healthcare professionals have more time to focus on what matters most: patients. For patients, a reduction in false alerts from their ICMs could mean fewer trips to the doctor’s office and more time to do the things they want.

Read More: AI is just math, sexy math, but math. SMARTER DOCTORS AND BETTER SURGEONS When you have a skilled practitioner who knows their craft and you can support them with a technology as advanced and capable as AI, that practitioner will only get stronger. And that’s where the real magic is. Take AI-assisted colonoscopes that can, for the first time, help doctors identify polyps. Or robotic-assisted surgery combined with next-generation computing to give clinicians a new way to perform highly complex procedures with unparalleled precision and personalized care. Reliable, precise robots powered by AI that can help clinicians assess, analyze, and react.

I don’t see a day when AI will replace doctors. But I do see it reducing disparities in care and helping make better doctors—assisting them in diagnosing diseases faster and delivering more accurate, personalized treatment plans for their patients. And it can also reduce clinician burnout by helping them be more efficient with their time. Read More: AI advancements in the detection of colorectal cancer. THIS IS ONLY DAY ONE We’re beginning to see the true power of AI in health tech and how its responsible, ethical use can provide new options and better outcomes for people at all stages of life. And we’re just getting started.

Imagine in a few short years, a healthcare system that is more precise and personalized for you. One that responds to your unique medical history, lifestyle, and genetics. One that manages wellness in addition to treating disease. Consider this “Day One” of the AI healthcare revolution. Now close your eyes and imagine what Day 100 will look like. Let the transformation begin. Watch: The Futurist – The AI Edition