B2C industry leaders: Here’s how to pursue growth in an era of less

Today’s consumer buying environment is more competitive than ever. In an era marked by shrinking budgets and one shot to convert a prospect into a paying customer, creating and maintaining a seamless customer journey is paramount.

That said, companies aren’t always set up with the alignment among processes and team structures needed to make this happen. According to Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, a revenue execution platform, addressing the issue of organizational transformation is key. “For major consumer brands, getting the marketing and contact-center sales teams working together creates an opportunity to be more efficient and to deliver a better experience for their consumers,” Johnson says. The ongoing disconnect between marketing and sales teams at major consumer brands sheds new light on the importance of implementing the proper infrastructure—and gleaning the data needed—to work that way.

WHY THE DISCONNECT, AND WHO DOES IT AFFECT? Given the symbiotic relationship between marketing and sales, operating in silos is damaging across the board. Internally, efficiency lags; externally, consumers pay the ultimate price. “When it comes to goods and services that represent critical, long-term buying decisions, maximizing consumer confidence at the point of purchase is more important than ever,” Johnson says, pointing to high-touch industries marked by elevated price points that are recurring and non-returnable.

Enter the home mortgage, largely considered the single most important financial decision most people make in their lives. How a consumer learns about a product on a website and goes on to engage with individuals at a contact center requires careful alignment. “From a buying experience point of view, it’s really important that a well-connected journey exists between marketing and sales,” says Johnson. While connectivity between these two entities is key, it rarely exists, as evidenced by gaps in purchases across myriad industries from automotive and insurance to telecom and healthcare. In a recent survey conducted by Invoca of 600 marketing, sales and contact center leaders at B2C organizations, 90% of respondents believe that marketing and sales alignment is important for driving revenue growth; conversely, just 10% of those surveyed indicated that their marketing and sales teams are very strongly aligned.

HOW—AND WHAT—TO PRIORITIZE As more companies turn to platforms like Google and Meta to power marketing and optimize sales and revenue, feeding the proper inputs and outputs into those systems is essential. “Making decisions faster on the fly requires well-structured data,” says Johnson of the move away from separate silos of data for marketing and sales.

“In order for the entire engine to work properly, data across the whole span of that experience must be integrated,” says Johnson, underscoring another facet of the conversation: Taking advantage of trends requires good data structure. “The power of AI today is that it helps us to group data into different structures,” says Johnson. Key insights gleaned during a 15-minute conversation between a consumer contemplating buying a mortgage and a mortgage expert, for instance—from the benefits of variable versus fixed interest rates to the consumer’s level of risk tolerance—can now be distilled into a highly structured format of data that can be utilized by auxiliary tools and technologies to continue delivering on a great experience for that consumer. USING A REVENUE EXECUTION PLATFORM TO ALLEVIATE PAIN POINTS

As advances in technology bring about increased automation, infrastructure is essential. In fact, it stands to answer a perennial question among CEOs, CMOs and CFOs everywhere: How can you get more bang for your buck? “Revenue execution platforms help provide a common layer of data and understanding—surrounding key performance indicators and goals—that allow teams to have meaningful, data-driven discussions with one another,” says Johnson. He likens it to getting folks who occupy different rooms of the same building into a shared space where everyone is speaking the same language. “Think of it as a technology foundation that enables better business collaboration between the two teams [of marketing and sales],” says Johnson of the impact this stands to elicit when it comes to informed, empirical discussions.

Using a revenue execution platform enables major B2C companies to activate AI in a way that is automated and drives valuable insights; in turn this fosters better collaboration between teams and delivers an improved buyer experience. “It’s a change management process to get there, but the benefits are numerous,” says Johnson. In the world of digital advertising, most platforms are designed to deliver the desired business results at the least possible cost. The problem is, for goods and services purchased via conversation (as opposed to online), there’s a kink in the feedback loop: in the absence of trackable data, there is little opportunity to take advantage of the automation that Google or Meta offers via purchase completed via checkout flow. Connecting what’s happening in the contact center with what happening in the marketing department is the answer.

Ditto for transparency insofar as what campaigns are working well versus those that are underperforming. This allows the marketing department to shift their budget—allocating more dollars to what’s working well and fewer to what’s not—which drives revenue and efficiency. On the contact center side, digital body language (vis-a-vis consumer likes and dislikes as expressed via online research and/or interest in particular products) is used as a starting off point in conversation rather than resorting to a cold start which can be frustrating and inefficient. CONCLUSION In an economic climate that demands doing more with less, revenue execution platforms help businesses to get the results they want by aligning their sales and marketing teams. According to the aforementioned survey, 82% of companies with strongly aligned sales and marketing teams anticipate revenue to increase significantly in 2024; only 30% of those with poorly aligned teams believe the same to be true.