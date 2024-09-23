Why I ditched business cards for a QR code

This story first appeared in Jared’s Advisorator newsletter. Sign up to get advice like this every Tuesday.
As of this week, I’ve hopefully handed out my last business card.
Not that I have no need to promote my humble newsletters or freelance work, but I’d rather not have to carry a stack of business cards around with me for those purposes. I’m guessing a lot of folks don’t want the burden of carrying one of my cards, either.
With a local networking event coming up this week, I decided to ditch physical cards and make a digital alternative, with a QR code that I can easily pull up on my phone. Anyone who scans my code will see a simple newsletter sign-up page, but you can just as easily create a code to share your contact info, a social media profile, or a pre-filled email for the recipient to send you.
Here’s how to do it.
Creating the QR code
A QR code is a square-shaped image with a unique pattern, into which you can encode a small amount of information. Most smartphones now have QR code readers built into their camera apps, so you can read a QR code just by pointing at it with the camera open and tapping on the link that pops up.
QR code creation tools abound on the web, but the one I like best comes from BlockSurvey. Its free QR code generator has just enough useful options without being overwhelming, and it promises not to collect any of the information you put into it. (Indeed, when i turned off my device’s internet connection after loading the site, the QR code generation kept working.)