Why I ditched business cards for a QR code

As of this week, I’ve hopefully handed out my last business card.

Not that I have no need to promote my humble newsletters or freelance work, but I’d rather not have to carry a stack of business cards around with me for those purposes. I’m guessing a lot of folks don’t want the burden of carrying one of my cards, either.

With a local networking event coming up this week, I decided to ditch physical cards and make a digital alternative, with a QR code that I can easily pull up on my phone. Anyone who scans my code will see a simple newsletter sign-up page, but you can just as easily create a code to share your contact info, a social media profile, or a pre-filled email for the recipient to send you.