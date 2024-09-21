How immigrants boost ‘trade in value added’ for the global economy

Far from being a burden, as critics claim, immigrants play pivotal roles in driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and fostering economic growth in their adopted countries. They also elevate their adopted and origin countries’ standings in global value chains, contributing to economic resilience.

By facilitating what’s known as “trade in value added,” or TiVA, immigrants play a crucial role in helping countries specialize their production, move up the value chain, and significantly enhance trade sophistication.

We are economists who study global trade and migration, and our recent work reveals that immigrants contribute far more to the economic fabric of nations than previously understood.