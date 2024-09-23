Hugging Face lets you try what’s next in AI

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Hugging Face is the best place to try thousands of free demo apps that show what AI can do. It’s an open-source community where developers test new models. It’s also an exciting digital playground where you can try out the most advanced new AI experiments for free.

Generate stunning images

Hugging Face gives you a great fast, free way to try multiple versions of the most-buzzed about new AI image-generation engine: Flux. This AI model renders remarkably vivid images. It has several distinctions over earlier AI image generation tools, including:

Pick dimensions: Choose the horizontal/vertical ratio; not just squares.

Choose the horizontal/vertical ratio; not just squares. Show words. It can show text inside images. Other engines struggle w/ this.

It can show text inside images. Other engines struggle w/ this. Short prompts work. No need for paragraphs to get a superb result.

Instantly remove an image’s background. Upload any image or take a Webcam picture. Seconds later, download a background-free image, with more reliable results than I saw with prior software tools. Useful for slides, posters, and other designs. [Alternatives: Adobe Express has a free background removal tool, no log-in required, and remove bg lets you try one for free].