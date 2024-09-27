NASA SpaceX Crew-9 launch: How to watch the Boeing Starliner astronaut ‘rescue mission’

According to NASA, Crew-9 is scheduled for launch no earlier than 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, September, on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

It will have just two astronauts on board: Commander Nick Hague, a U.S. Space Force Guardian, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. You can watch it on NASA’s YouTube channel, on NASA+, or on NASA’s website.

Typically, ISS rotation crews are four astronauts, but this launch is unique. Two astronauts, Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, were pulled off the flight to make room for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. These Boeing Starliner astronauts, whom NASA insists aren’t stranded on the ISS, need a new ride.

As a result, this flight has been delayed—it was initially scheduled for mid-August, but NASA delayed the launch when the Boeing Starliner management team realized they’d need more time to decide how to bring those astronauts home. It was rescheduled for September 24, then delayed to September 26, and now September 28. This is the first crewed launch from Launch Complex 40, and presumably, NASA needed more time to put the necessary launch infrastructure in place.