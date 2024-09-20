Nuclear plant Three Mile Island is reopening to power Microsoft AI’s growing energy demands

In an unprecedented move that could be a game changer across the energy and technology sectors, Constellation Energy Corp. announced Friday it has signed a 20-year deal to supply Microsoft Corporation with nuclear power, reopening Three Mile Island, the site of the worst accident at a U.S. commercial nuclear power plant in American history.

Shares in Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) were up over 16% in midday trading.

Microsoft and other tech giants have been struggling to meet the massive energy demands of artificial intelligence to power data centers, and have been increasingly looking at nuclear power as an alternative. The deal will give Microsoft a supply of carbon-free power around the clock for the next two decades.