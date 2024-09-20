Baby powder recall hits Amazon and distributors in 12 states over fears of asbestos contamination

Dynarex Corporation has announced a recall of its Dynacare Baby Powder. According to a news release published Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product was recalled over possible asbestos contamination.

“Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products,” the release stated. “Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen, and its health risks are well-documented.”

According to Cancer.gov, the mineral has been used commercially since the 1800s in construction, roofing, car-making, and more. Therefore, it’s still commonly found in attics, old vinyl flooring, siding, roofs, ceilings, insulation, drywall, and more. When asbestos fibers are disturbed and inhaled, they pose serious risks. Exposure can lead to lung damage and certain cancers, such as lung cancer or mesothelioma.

Dynarex Corporation said the recall came after a “routine sampling” of the products, which revealed the presence of asbestos, but no illnesses or adverse effects were reported. “The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc,” the news release said.