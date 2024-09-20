Baby powder recall hits Amazon and distributors in 12 states over fears of asbestos contamination

Dynarex Corporation has announced a recall of its Dynacare Baby Powder. According to a news release published Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product was recalled over possible asbestos contamination.
“Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products,” the release stated. “Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen, and its health risks are well-documented.”
According to Cancer.gov, the mineral has been used commercially since the 1800s in construction, roofing, car-making, and more. Therefore, it’s still commonly found in attics, old vinyl flooring, siding, roofs, ceilings, insulation, drywall, and more. When asbestos fibers are disturbed and inhaled, they pose serious risks. Exposure can lead to lung damage and certain cancers, such as lung cancer or mesothelioma.
Dynarex Corporation said the recall came after a “routine sampling” of the products, which revealed the presence of asbestos, but no illnesses or adverse effects were reported. “The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc,” the news release said.
The product number is 4857 with a batch/lot number of B051. The expiration date on the bottom of the bottle is 12/28/2026. 62 cases, or several hundred units of the product, distributed on or after March 11, 2024, were recalled. The deliveries were sent to the following states: AL, AR, CO, IL, KY, NC, NJ, PA, TN, FL, WA, and WI. The now-recalled product was also sold on Amazon.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen baby powder recalled over asbestos concerns. Johnson & Johnson notoriously came under fire for selling its baby powder for decades, despite reports that the brand knew it contained asbestos. A California woman sued the company and won $417 million after she developed ovarian cancer, which may have been a result of using the product throughout most of her life.
Dynarex says consumers should stop using the product immediately and return it for a full refund. They can also call Dynarex at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 or email recall@dynarex.com with questions or concerns. The company said, “health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program” through this link.